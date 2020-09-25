September 25, 2020 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Selling Your Home? Tips to Increase Property Value.

Today on Westside Cribz, Kathy Griffin is selling her Bel Air estate, How to increase your home’s value, and Local property listings you don’t want to miss all this and more, brought to you by Maser Condo Sales.

Edify TV: Boulders Blocking Westside Encampment Removed

September 24, 2020

September 24, 2020

City officials recently removed boulders placed on sidewalks by some Westside residents to prevent the formation of a homeless encampment....
Stabbing Suspect At Large Police Seek Publics Help: Culver City Beat – September, 24, 2020

September 24, 2020

September 24, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Stabbing Suspect At Large Police Seek Publics Help * Increases In...
New Multi-Billion Dollar People Mover Coming to LAX?

September 21, 2020

September 21, 2020

Construction has begun on a multi-billion dollar people mover at LAX. Learn more in this video made possible by Hyperthermia...
Firefighters Extinguish Building Fire In Palms: Culver City Beat – September, 21, 2020

September 21, 2020

September 21, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Firefighters Extinguish Palms Building Fire * Bobcat Fire Reaches Historical Size...
Edify TV: Miramar Santa Monica Redevelopment

September 18, 2020

September 18, 2020

The Santa Monica skyline may look different in the future with a major redevelopment of the Fairmont Miramar Hotel &...
‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Mansion For Rent On AirBnb

September 18, 2020

September 18, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, in honor of the 30th anniversary of “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” Airbnb is renting...
Judge Grants Temporary Restraining Order Against LA School Of Gymnastics: Culver City Beat – September, 17, 2020

September 17, 2020

September 17, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Judge Grants Restraining Order Against LA School Of Gymnastics * As...
New Food App For Contactless Ordering

September 15, 2020

September 15, 2020

A local tech entrepreneur has developed a free web app that makes contactless food ordering easier for westside restaurants, in...
Culver City Women Pleads Not Guilty To Attempted Murder: Culver City Beat – September, 14, 2020

September 14, 2020

September 14, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Culver City Women Pleads Not Guilty To Attempted Murder * Mayor...
Edify TV: Over 100 Apartments Could Replace Palms Thrift Store

September 11, 2020

September 11, 2020

A lot that currently contains a thrift store in Palms near Sony Pictures Studios could soon be home to over...
UCLA Study Finds 1 in 5 Tenants in LA Have Struggled to Pay Rent During Pandemic

September 11, 2020

September 11, 2020

UCLA and USC release joint report on impact of COVID-19 pandemic on renters By Staff Writer Over 20 percent of...
Edify TV: Venice Property Owner Frustrated by Penmar Encampment

September 11, 2020

September 11, 2020

A Venice property who lives near Penmar Park is worried a nearby homeless encampment along Rose Avenue is driving down...
Willow Smith Buys $3.1M Home In Malibu

September 11, 2020

September 11, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, Mortgage rates drop for 4th consecutive month, Willow Smith buys her first home in Malibu, and...
Crowded Beaches On Labor Day Weekend

September 10, 2020

September 10, 2020

Labor Day brought large crowds to local beaches hear what locals have to say in this video brought to you...
New Taco Restaurant Opens in Palms: Culver City Beat – September, 10, 2020

September 10, 2020

September 10, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * New Taco Restaurant Opens in Palms * LA Partners With New...

