Summer in the City

The Santa Monica Symphony is excited about its first ever “concert in the park” featuring a light program of beloved classical and popular works. The program takes place this Saturday, July 21, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Reed Park in Santa Monica. It follows a theme of “Summer” including several short pieces based on the season. The orchestra will be playing in the middle of Reed Park with the audience sitting on blankets or beach style chairs, and all are invited to bring picnic items as they may wish. This will be a true celebration of the season!

The program includes: Mozart’s Marriage of Figaro Overture – perhaps the most popular of all his great overtures.

Johann Strauss’ beloved “Tritsch Tratsch” (Chit Chat) Polka. You may recognize it as one of the Vienna Philharmonic’s standards for New Year’s Eve.

Vivaldi’s “Summer” Concerto from The Four Seasons featuring the marvelous violin soloist, Etienne Gara .

Mendelssohn’s enchanting Overture to A Midsummer Night’s Dream–certainly one of the best pieces of music featuring donkey sounds to ever be written.

Gioachino Rossini’s Overture to Semiramide, a lively piece full of long and exciting build ups that show exactly why Rossini earned the nickname “Signor Crescendo.”

Gershwin’s iconic “Summertime” from Porgy and Bess, sung by world-class bass/baritone Cedric Berry. He will also be performing another surprise piece!

Finally, the first movement from Beethoven’s Pastoral Symphony will close the program, ending the concert on a note of tranquility and glory.

As with all Santa Monica Symphony concerts, this event is completely free and open to the public. Please come with friends and family to enjoy beautiful music in one of Santa Monica’s lovely parks! More information can be found at the Santa Monica Symphony’s website, www.smsymphony.org

This concert is made possible by the generous support of the City of Santa Monica through the office of Justin Yoffe, Cultural Venue Supervisor. Saturday, July 21, 2018, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., Reed Park, 1133 7th St., Santa Monica.