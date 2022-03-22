Venice Art Crawl hosts the 3rd annual Legendary Women of Venice Awards, find out who was honored in this video brought to you by Santa Monica College.
Local Artists Honored at Legendary Women of Venice Awards
Pacific Park Seeks 200 New Employees This Weekend
March 18, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Pacific Park is looking for 200 people to join their team at the Santa Monica Pier. See what positions are...
An Artistic Twist on Picnic Tables
March 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Make your picnic experience a creative event when you visit Douglas Park and sit at “Tables of Content” by artists...
Kale of All Kinds
March 16, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we explore three different kinds of Kale from Cole Family Farms..Video sponsored by...
L.A. Love & Leashes Helps Shelter Pets Find Forever Homes
March 15, 2022 Juliet Lemar
L.A. Love & Leashes is the only non-profit adoption center in LA focused on finding homes for dogs and cats...
Local Rotary Club Accepting Applications for Community Grants
March 10, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Santa Monica Rotary Club Foundation is dedicated to promoting and encouraging charitable, scientific, literary, and educational activities within the...
Spring Greens to Add to Your Next Dish
March 9, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Coleman Family Farms has unique spring greens that are sure to jazz up your next meal. .Video sponsored by Sheriff Alex...
Culver City’s Kirk Douglas Theatre Reopens
March 9, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Theatre returns to Culver City landmark with world premiere of Alma’ By Sam Catanzaro After more than two years, the...
Inaugural Dragon Boat Festival Held At Burton Chace Park
March 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Team U.S.A racer talks about his love of the sport and the first ever Dragon Boat Festival held this past...
The Future of EV Charging Stations in Santa Monica
March 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The City of Santa Monica’s own Sustainability analyst discusses the future of the City’s EV Action Plan in this video...
Cage Free or Free Range?
March 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
What is the difference between cage free and free range eggs? Today we chat with a local farmer about the...
Gluten Free Restaurant Offers Over 30 Wines By The Glass at New Location
March 2, 2022 Juliet Lemar
From the creators of Sinners & Saints comes a new local gem, 401k Restaurant offers a fully gluten free menu...
Santa Monica City Hall Reopens to Public
March 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
After closing in March 2020 Santa Monica City Hall has reopened to the public. Learn what services are available now...
Protesters Gather in Westwood Calling for U.S Support for Ukraine
February 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A mass of protesters gathered on Veteran and Wilshire Ave to protest the Russian attacks on Ukraine. Hear what protesters...
Red Cross Experiencing Worst Blood Shortage in Over a Decade
February 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
One donation of blood can save up to three lives and The American Red Cross needs your help as our...
Local Diner Celebrates 40th Anniversary with a Special Giveaway
February 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Beloved, award-winning local restaurant John O’Groats is celebrating its 40th Anniversary on Saturday, February 26th. In celebration of the big...
