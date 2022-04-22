April 22, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Santa Monica Auctions Showcasing World Class Fine Art at Bergamot Station Auction event.

Santa Monica Auctions is hosting its bi-annual live outdoor art auction on May 15th at Bergamot Station Arts Center. See some of the exquisite pieces in a variety of mediums that will be up for auction at the event in this video.
.
Video sponsored by Santa Monica Auctions.

in Life and Arts, Video
Related Posts
Food & Drink, Video

Cannabis Infused Fine Dining At New Westside Restaurant

April 20, 2022

Read more
April 20, 2022

Newly opened Nostalgia Bar & Lounge is paving the way for a new type of cuisine and infusions in Santa...
Video

Meet the Officers of SMPD Beat One

April 19, 2022

Read more
April 19, 2022

In this four part series we’ll be getting to know community police officers who patrol each beat in Santa Monica....
Family, Video

Santa Monica Bead & Design Show Returns to the Fairmont

April 14, 2022

Read more
April 14, 2022

The Fairmont is hosting The Santa Monica Bead & Design Show this April 22-24th. Artisans, jewelers, antiquities, classees, and much...
Food & Drink, Video

What Locals Love About The Santa Monica Farmers Market

April 14, 2022

Read more
April 14, 2022

The Santa Monica farmers market has something for everyone. Today we chat with locals about what they love most about...
Video, Wellness

Local Broadway Star Returns to Home Stage For May 7th Performance

April 13, 2022

Read more
April 13, 2022

For the first time in 3 years Broadway star and Palisades native Lyrica Woodruff returns to perform at The Broad...
Video, Wellness

Earth Day Celebration Coming to Will Rogers State Park

April 13, 2022

Read more
April 13, 2022

Resilient Palisades in collaboration with the city is hosting a family friendly Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 16th at...

Photo: Facebook (@wendemuseum).
Life and Arts, Upbeat Beat

New Exhibition at Culver City’s Wende Museum Explores Cold War-era Flags

April 12, 2022

Read more
April 12, 2022

The Medium is the Message: Flags and Banners on display through Sunday, October 23, 2022 This post originally appeared at...
News, Video, Wellness

Mobile Dental Clinic Provides Free Care For Veterans

April 12, 2022

Read more
April 12, 2022

Village for Vets in collaboration with Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC and Don and Lorraine Freeberg Foundation provided...
News, Video

Enforcement Tightens For Illegally Parked Cars in Bus Lanes

April 9, 2022

Read more
April 9, 2022

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation today began targeted enforcement of vehicles illegally parked or stopped in designated bus lanes..Video...
News, Video

Culver City to Remove Parking Spaces to Make Way for Homeless Encampment

April 8, 2022

Read more
April 8, 2022

Culver City lawmakers have voted to remove parking spaces under the 405 Freeway to make room for a homeless shelter. .Video...
Food & Drink, Video

It’s Tangerine Season!

April 6, 2022

Read more
April 6, 2022

Its tangerine season today at Friend’s Ranches we learn about three unique types of this snackable citrus..Video brought to you...
Video, Wellness

Wheelchair BMX Skater Shreds at Venice Skatepark

April 6, 2022

Read more
April 6, 2022

WCMX aka Wheelchair BMX is an extreme sport with amazing adaptive athletes. Today we meet a Westside local who is shredding...
News, Video

Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Pilot Program Explained by L.A Public Works

April 5, 2022

Read more
April 5, 2022

The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Pilot Program could help keep our oceans clean and healthy. Today L.A Public Works walks...
Video

Elevate Your Inner Rebel With The 1836 Bag

April 1, 2022

Read more
April 1, 2022

The luxury designer 1836 handbag by Madame Weathersby showcases Western flair with rebel vibes inspired by the state of Texas.
News, Video

Enforcement Tightens For Illegally Parked Cars in Bus Lanes

April 1, 2022

Read more
April 1, 2022

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation today began targeted enforcement of vehicles illegally parked or stopped in designated bus lanes..Video...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR