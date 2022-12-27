Artist Yeu Q. Nguyen public art installation, High Hopes bring the community together through the power of hope inside one of Tongva Park’s metal overlook structures.
Local Public Art Installation Asks “What Do You Hope For?”
Artist Yeu Q. Nguyen public art installation, High Hopes bring the community together through the power of hope inside one of Tongva Park’s metal overlook structures.
Westside Today’s Most Popular Articles of 2022
December 27, 2022 Staff Report
As 2022 comes to a close, here are our top 10 most popular articles of the year, sorted chronologically. Culver...
Top 10 Westside Today Real Estate Articles of 2022
December 26, 2022 Staff Report
Looking back on the biggest real estate stories of the year in the Culver City/West LA-area As 2022 comes to...
The Top Real Estate Videos of the Year on The Westside
December 26, 2022 Juliet Lemar
With the new year quickly approaching we decided to highlight our top real estate videos of 2022.
Construction Well Underway for LAX Metro Station
December 25, 2022 Staff Report
Transit center is not expected to open until 2024 By Dolores Quintana Metro Los Angeles is well on its way...
Developer Begins Work on 27-Unit Apartment Complex in Mar Vista
Project will be located at 12763 Mitchell Avenue By Dolores Quintana Beach City Capital has officially started building a new...
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Declares a State of Emergency on Homelessness
Move recognizes the severity of Los Angeles’ crisis By Dolores Quintana Mayor Karen Bass was inaugurated on December 11 and...
Texas Man Charged With Vandalism and Hate Crime for Damaging Beverly Hills Menorah
Eric Brian King charged in connection to Sunday incident Prosecutors have announced that a Texas man has been charged with...
Two Suspects Arrested for Hot Prowl Culver City Burglary
December 23, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Incident occurs early in the morning December 20 By Sam Catanzaro Police recently arrested two burglary suspects wanted for entering...
Police Alert Rideshare Drivers of Passenger Bank Scam
Passengers stealing banking info from drivers’ phones, police say The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is alerting rideshare drivers of...
Zooies Cookies Opens in Culver City
Citizen Public Market for cookie shop By Dolores Quintana Zooies Cookies now has a cart location in front of the...
Team Behind Superfine Pizza Opening Playa Vista Restaurant
Superfine Playa set to open early 2023 The owners of Rossoblu and Superfine Pizza, Steve and Dina Sampson, have plans...
Kye’s Feel Good Food Opening Two Westside Locations
Lincoln Boulevard and Santa Monica Boulevard locations planned for local restaurant By Dolores Quintana Venice will soon see a new...
Local Coffee Shop Looks to Expand With Sawtelle Location
10 Speed Coffee opening at 1947 Sawtelle Boulevard By Dolores Quintana 10 Speed Coffee looks to be opening a new...
New Hawaiian Taro Donut Shop Opens on Westside
December 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Main street now has a donut shop! Holey Grail Donuts is serving up made to order taro donuts and unique...
Simple Conservation Rules to Help Preserve Local Wildlife
December 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Animal activist and filmmaker Katie Cleary joins us for a hike and chat through the santa monica mountains showcasing easy...
