Getty Center Celebrates 25th Anniversary This Summer

The Getty Center turns 25 this May and will celebrate with a concert series, Family Festival, and a special audio tour highlighting the site’s history.

Opened to the public in 1997, the Getty Center is home to the free Getty Museum, the Getty Library (also open to the public), Getty Research Institute, Getty Foundation, and Getty Conservation Institute. The Getty Center was created to bring the programs of the J. Paul Getty Trust together on one site, from which they work collaboratively to conserve, present, and interpret the world’s artistic legacy.

The Getty’s campus welcomes more than a million visitors a year from around the world at the 110-acre site designed by architect Richard Meier. The site includes 86 acres of landscaped gardens and terraces, including the Central Garden designed by artist Robert Irwin; and the world-class paintings, photographs, sculpture, decorative arts, manuscripts, and drawings collections of the Getty Museum.

Visitors ride free trams from the parking garage to the Getty Center, which sits high atop the Santa Monica Mountains, offering sweeping views of Los Angeles and the ocean.

Events will take place between May and September and include music and family-focused activities.

Admission to the Getty Center is always free; parking is $20.