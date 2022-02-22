February 23, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Getty Center Celebrates 25th Anniversary This Summer

The Getty Center. Photo: Christopher Sprinkle.

The Getty Center turns 25 this May and will celebrate with a concert series, Family Festival, and a special audio tour highlighting the site’s history. 

Opened to the public in 1997, the Getty Center is home to the free Getty Museum, the Getty Library (also open to the public), Getty Research Institute, Getty Foundation, and Getty Conservation Institute. The Getty Center was created to bring the programs of the J. Paul Getty Trust together on one site, from which they work collaboratively to conserve, present, and interpret the world’s artistic legacy. 

The Getty’s campus welcomes more than a million visitors a year from around the world at the 110-acre site designed by architect Richard Meier. The site includes 86 acres of landscaped gardens and terraces, including the Central Garden designed by artist Robert Irwin; and the world-class paintings, photographs, sculpture, decorative arts, manuscripts, and drawings collections of the Getty Museum.

Visitors ride free trams from the parking garage to the Getty Center, which sits high atop the Santa Monica Mountains, offering sweeping views of Los Angeles and the ocean. 

Events will take place between May and September and include music and family-focused activities. 

Admission to the Getty Center is always free; parking is $20.

in Life and Arts, News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Middle School Redesignated as High-Performing “California School to Watch”

February 22, 2022

Read more
February 22, 2022

Submitted by Culver City Unified School District State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond last week announced that Culver City...
News, Video

Santa Monica Library Goes Fine Free

February 22, 2022

Read more
February 22, 2022

Santa Monica Public Library is going fine free! Learn more in this video brought to you by The Invisible Gardener.
Culture, Life and Arts, Video

Spotlight On Black Health And Wellness During Black History Month

February 22, 2022

Read more
February 22, 2022

Building Bridges Art exchange in collaboration with The City of Santa Monica is highlighting black artists during Black History month...

Photo: Getty Images.
Crime, News

Man Shot at Culver City Gas Station

February 22, 2022

Read more
February 22, 2022

Victim treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds following Sunday incident By Sam Catanzaro A man was shot at Culver City gas...

Photo: Facebook (@NicoforCA).
News

Nico Ruderman Files for State Assembly

February 22, 2022

Read more
February 22, 2022

Venice Neighborhood Council member will be a candidate in the April 5th special election for 62nd Assembly District By Nick...

A conceptual rendering of a station on the California High Speed Rail system. Credit: Kilograph.
News, Real Estate, Transportation

Vegas to LA High-Speed Rail Project Inches Forward

February 18, 2022

Read more
February 18, 2022

Brightline West tentatively set to break ground in 2023 By Dolores Quintana Brightline West, a proposed high speed rail project...

A rendering of a development planned for 9925 Jefferson Boulevard looking northeast from Jefferson Boulevard. Credit: ShubinDonaldson.
News, Real Estate

Over 50,000 Square-Feet of Office Space Planned Near Ballona Creek

February 18, 2022

Read more
February 18, 2022

Culver City industrial space at 9925 Jefferson Boulevard posed for revamp By Dolores Quintana Over 50,000 square feet of office...
News

Westchester Home Goes up in Flames

February 17, 2022

Read more
February 17, 2022

LAFD make quick work putting out February 17 fire By Chad Winthrop A Westchester home caught fire this week.  According...

Zachary Joseph Horwitz. Photo: Facebook (@salvadormanuel.alvarezceledon)
Crime, News

Beverlywood Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Federal Prison for $650 Million Ponzi Scheme that Falsely Claimed to License Foreign Film Rights

February 17, 2022

Read more
February 17, 2022

A Beverlywood man was sentenced this week to 240 months in federal prison for operating a Ponzi scheme that raised...

Photo: Courtesy John O’Groats
Dining, News

John O’Groats Celebrating 40th Anniversary With Giveaway

February 16, 2022

Read more
February 16, 2022

$40 gift cards for first 40 patrons By Kerry Slater John O’Groats, the beloved breakfast West Los Angeles restaurant, will...

Photo: Courtesy of Ellen Reid/CAP UCLA
News

Ellen Reid’s SOUNDWALK: UCLA Is A Work Of Public Art That Can Get You Moving

February 15, 2022

Read more
February 15, 2022

Art Piece That Promotes Mental Wellness and Exercise For Everyone By Dolores Quintana Ellen Reid is a Pulitzer Prize winning...

Photo: Courtesy of Kathy Whitney Boole
News

FILM REVIEW

February 15, 2022

Read more
February 15, 2022

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME By Kathy Whitney Boole FILM REVIEWSPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOMERated PG-13148 MinutesReleased December 17th Spider-Man: No Way...
News, Video, Wellness

West LA Red Cross Donates Comfort Kits to Veterans

February 15, 2022

Read more
February 15, 2022

The American Red Cross is supporting our Veterans by supplying comfort kits. Learn how you can get involved in this...

Photo: Courtesy of Facebook
News

Mar Vista Resident Stephanie Clements Announces Campaign For City Controller

February 14, 2022

Read more
February 14, 2022

Clements Running On An Anti-Corruption, Pro-Fiscal Responsibility Platform By Dolores Quintana Mar Vista resident Stephanie Clements announced her campaign for...

Photo: Courtesy of Vicky Halliday
News

CD-11 Council Candidates Talk About Homelessness

February 14, 2022

Read more
February 14, 2022

Candidates Jim Murez, Allison Holdorff-Polhill, Traci Park, Mike Newhouse, Greg Good, Vince Sulaitis, Mat Smith, and Erin Darling engage in...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR