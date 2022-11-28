November 29, 2022 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Century City & Westwood Residents Dance Soloist and Supporting Roles in The Nutcracker

17 West LA Residents & Student Dancers join Westside Ballet’s cast of 85 in the upcoming Nutcracker. Pictured (Left to Right): Back: Ava Cherniss, Francisca Bugacov; Sofia Strauser; Middle: Zola Maksimovic; Naya Farrell-Katseanes; Zoe White; Evelyn Chung; Ilyssa Freedland; Gabriella Calderon; Bella Shriver; Teralani Galvan. Side left front (Russian) Sienna Nikolov; Side right front (Angel) Bridget Cooney. Front/ Floor: Isabelle Choy; Delilah Ahmadi; Yara Johnson; Ezra Galambos. Not pictured: Isabel Bugacov. Photo: Daniel Chiswick.

Westside Ballet’s holiday classic returned to The Broad Stage in Santa Monica Thanksgiving weekend and runs through Dec. 4

By Erin Baseman

The Westside Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” is back this winter season, continuing its reign as the longest running production of the performance in southern California. The holiday classic is now running at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center. The production opened Thanksgiving Weekend and runs through Sunday, Dec. 4. 

A large ensemble of West LA, Century City, Westwood and Mar Vista residents and students are sharing the stage in the Westside production which features 85 dancers, 225 costumes, and four lavishly designed scenes that have been updated over the years with new backdrops and accouterments, but retain the most beloved traditional characters and iconic moments, including a growing tree, a firing cannon, and falling snow over a stunning corps de ballet.

Ilyssa Freedman (13) stars in this year’s “Nutcracker” performing the coveted role of Clara. Ilyssa has been dancing for the past ten years, and although well versed in several genres of dance, her ballet has been recognized by various schools and competitions, including the Royal Academy of Dance. For Ilyssa, dance and ballet is more than the costumes and music. “Dance for me is about passion and routine. In and outside the studio, my passion and routine for dance help me form discipline and confidence, which help me maintain a healthy mind and body,” she said. 

West LA Resident and Wildwood Student Ilyssa Freedland (Left) and Santa Monica resident Sophie Wilson (Right) share the coveted role of Clara in Westside Ballet’s Nutcracker. Photo: Daniel Chiswick.

Twin sisters, Isabel and Francisca Bugacov, sophomores at New West Charter High School, are featured soloists in the production as Center Spanish, in addition to Center Mirliton and Demi Flower.  They both also perform as a Side Mirliton. Isabel’s and Francisca’s musicality can be seen in more than just dancing. They can often be found playing music on either their violins or pianos, which has taken them to play venues such as the Disney Concert Hall.  Francisca shares: “For me, ballet does not come naturally, but it’s what I love to do. Discipline and determination are what motivate me to keep striving for a better arabesque line, more pirouettes, or just a better quality all together.”

A senior at The Archer School, Ava Cherniss, is performing the Lead Angel solo, as a Side Mirliton, and in the two most difficult corps de ballet roles, the mesmerizing Waltz of the Snowflakes and Waltz of the Flowers—as both a Snowflake and Flower, respectively. Prior to joining Westside Ballet, Ava danced with another studio after seeing a performance when she was young, and was “…mesmerized by the dancing and inspired to be one of the kids on stage.”  

Sofia Strauser, a freshman at Harvard-Westlake School, is joining Westside’s “The Nutcracker” for the third time. This year she will be a featured soloist as the Center Candycane, as well as a swirling Snowflake, Flower and Side Mirliton. For Sofia, one of the most satisfying aspects of ballet is knowing there is always room to grow in the sport. She notes that, “The best part of getting the opportunity to be in The Nutcracker every single year is getting to see your improvement as a dancer.” 

3 Century City Residents (left to right) Teralani Galvan, Ava Chemiss, and Bella Shriver. Photo: Daniel Chiswick.

Isabelle Choy (14), a featured soloist as the mechanical Doll. She can also be seen performing as a Peppermint and a Flower. One of Isabelle’s favorite parts of participating in “The Nutcracker” is the sense of community the production fosters. “I always look forward to when the Nutcracker season rolls around [because of the] amount of joy that the production brings to the people and kids who come to watch the show as well as the dancers,” she notes. “Being able to inspire other young dancers to pursue this incredible art form is something that drives me to keep improving and working hard every class and rehearsal, and it is so incredibly rewarding to see the amount of happiness and awe that is on these young ballerinas’ faces as they watch you dance on the stage.” This year is Isabelle’s fourth year dancing in Westside Ballet’s holiday classic.

Gabriella Calderon, a freshman at Santa Monica High School, is another featured soloist, sharing the role of Doll, as well as in the roles of Snowflake and Flower. 

Other West LA residents and students are taking part in this year’s production. Bella Shriver, a freshman at New Roads School, will be both a Snowflake and Flower.  Ezra Galambos, a sophomore at Venice High School, also dances as a Snowflake and Flower, and is standing by as the ever-entertaining Victorian Maid’s understudy. Teralani Galvan, a sophomore at Santa Monica High School, will also be waltzing across the stage as a Flower. Both Zoe White (13) and Zola Maksimovic (13) perform as bright Peppermint Candies. Delilah Ahmadi (12) is both a mischievous Party Boy and Polichinelle. Evelyn Chung (11) performs as a graceful Party Girl and Crystal Bell. Sienna Nikolov (12) is a Party Boy and dances as a Side Russian in the audience favorite. Bridget Cooney (11) performs the roles of a sneaky Mouse and ethereal Angel.

The dancers at Westside Ballet will be joined by professional dancers Maté Szentes, Jack Virga Hall and Evan Swenson. Szentes will be performing the principal role of the Sugar Plum Fairy’s Cavalier. Swenson, a resident guest artist of Westside Ballet for ten years, will be reprising the principal role of the Snow Queen’s Cavalier, as well as dancing the Arabian pas de deux. Hall will also be dancing the Arabian pas de deux, alternating with Swenson.

Community Outreach Preview Performance
Westside Ballet will open its doors on Friday, Dec. 2 for a performance to local Veterans and members of many charities and organizations such as: PAL (Santa Monica Police Activities League), Taking the Reins, Neighborhood Youth Association, Allies for Every Child, Vet Tix, Venice Family Clinic, Everybody Dance!, A Place called Home, Community Corp of Santa Monica, Virginia Avenue Park, and Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Monica and Hollywood.

On Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29, Westside will release rehearsal footage previews on its social media channels. 

Tickets for “The Nutcracker” with Westside Ballet are on sale now for December 4th and 5th. The matinee performances will be at 1:00pm and evening performances will be available at 5:00pm.  

More Info & Tix: westsideballet.com/Nutcracker

in Life and Arts, News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook (@pastasisters).
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Thief Steals Family Diary Culver City’s Pasta Sisters Restaurant

November 23, 2022

Read more
November 23, 2022

$5,000 reward offered for diary’s return By Dolores Quintana In an Instagram post on November 20, Pasta Sisters restaurant revealed...
Community, Food & Drink, News, Video, Wellness

Excess Food Turned Into Groceries at Local Food Drive

November 23, 2022

Read more
November 23, 2022

Local organization Nourish L.A turns excess food into groceries for those who are food insecure in our neighborhoods and the...

Photo: Culver City Parks, Recreation, & Community Services.
News, Upbeat Beat

Culver City Holiday Tree Lighting Sled-tacular Returns Next Week With 25 Tons of Fresh Snow

November 23, 2022

Read more
November 23, 2022

Event set for December 1 with Sled-tacular beginning at  5 p.m., Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m. The holiday season...
News, Upbeat Beat

Column: What We Learned From Campaign 2022

November 23, 2022

Read more
November 23, 2022

By Nick Antonicello The road to democracy was long and winding in 2022, with much shock and surprise as LA...
Community, Fun, News, Video, Wellness

ICE Returns to Santa Monica After Two Year Hiatus

November 22, 2022

Read more
November 22, 2022

ICE Santa Monica has returned for all day skating and fun for the whole family learn about what’s changed after...
News, Veterans, Video

Local Lions Club Donation Event Helps Homeless Veterans at West L.A VA Campus

November 22, 2022

Read more
November 22, 2022

Venice Marina Lions Club donated clothing and toiletries to homeless veterans during a veterans day event at the West L.A...

Photo: Flickr (@gageskidmore).
News

State to Release $1 Billion in Homelessness Funds

November 21, 2022

Read more
November 21, 2022

Move comes weeks after Governor holds funds citing lackluster plans to tackle homelessness  California Governor Gavin Newsom Friday convened local...
Crime, News

Anti-Semitic Hate Flyers Distributed in Culver City

November 21, 2022

Read more
November 21, 2022

Sunday incident remains under investigation  Anti-Semitic flyers were distributed in Culver City over the weekend.  According to the Culver City...
News, Real Estate, Video

Thatcher Yard Affordable Housing Project Breaks Ground

November 21, 2022

Read more
November 21, 2022

Thatcher Yard Affordable Housing Project Breaks Ground on 2 acre 98 unit affordable housing community..Video sponsored by Bella Petite.
News, Real Estate

Torrance Man Sentenced to 9 Years in Federal Prison for Role in Scam Involving Fake Open Houses at Not-for-Sale Homes

November 20, 2022

Read more
November 20, 2022

Adolfo Schoneke sentenced to 54 years in federal prison in connection to $6 million real estate scam A South Bay...

Rendering: Breakform Design.
News, Real Estate

Developer Looks to Build Five-Story Palms Apartment

November 20, 2022

Read more
November 20, 2022

Kelton Avenue project would include 43 units By Dolores Quintana Palms has a new proposed five-story multifamily complex in the...
News

Local Veterans Sue VA for Failing to Build Housing on West Los Angeles VA Campus

November 18, 2022

Read more
November 18, 2022

Lawsuit contends the agency not meeting legal obligation to house veterans at West Los Angeles VA campus By Sam Catanzaro...

Photo: Facebook (@CulverCityPoliceDepartment).
Crime, News

Homeless Man Arrested for Stealing $22,000 Worth of Laptops From Culver City Business

November 17, 2022

Read more
November 17, 2022

11 laptops recovered following Sunday robbery A man was arrested recently for stealing $22,000 worth of laptops from a Culver...
News

Traci Park Declares Victory in LA City Council Race Over Erin Darling

November 17, 2022

Read more
November 17, 2022

“We intend to bring about desperately needed change to make our schools, parks, and neighborhoods safer,” park says in statement...

Wine House Kitchen. Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

New Restaurant Opens in Longtime Westside Wine Shop

November 16, 2022

Read more
November 16, 2022

Wine House Kitchen now open in Wine House on Santa Monica Boulevard By Dolores Quintana West LA has a new...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

Century City & Westwood Residents Dance Soloist and Supporting Roles in The Nutcracker
17 West LA Residents & Student Dancers join Westside Ballet’s cast of 85 in the upcoming Nutcracker. Pictured (Left to Right): Back: Ava Cherniss, Francisca Bugacov; Sofia Strauser; Middle: Zola Maksimovic; Naya Farrell-Katseanes; Zoe White; Evelyn Chung; Ilyssa Freedland; Gabriella Calderon; Bella Shriver; Teralani Galvan. Side left front (Russian) Sienna Nikolov; Side right front (Angel) Bridget Cooney. Front/ Floor: Isabelle Choy; Delilah Ahmadi; Yara Johnson; Ezra Galambos. Not pictured: Isabel Bugacov. Photo: Daniel Chiswick.
Life and Arts

Century City & Westwood Residents Dance Soloist and Supporting Roles in The Nutcracker

by Staff Report
November 28, 2022
0

Westside Ballet’s holiday classic returned to The Broad Stage in Santa Monica Thanksgiving weekend and runs through Dec. 4 By...

Read more
Angel City Chorale Live Performance Celebrates Holiday Season
17 West LA Residents & Student Dancers join Westside Ballet’s cast of 85 in the upcoming Nutcracker. Pictured (Left to Right): Back: Ava Cherniss, Francisca Bugacov; Sofia Strauser; Middle: Zola Maksimovic; Naya Farrell-Katseanes; Zoe White; Evelyn Chung; Ilyssa Freedland; Gabriella Calderon; Bella Shriver; Teralani Galvan. Side left front (Russian) Sienna Nikolov; Side right front (Angel) Bridget Cooney. Front/ Floor: Isabelle Choy; Delilah Ahmadi; Yara Johnson; Ezra Galambos. Not pictured: Isabel Bugacov. Photo: Daniel Chiswick.

Angel City Chorale Live Performance Celebrates Holiday Season

November 24, 2022
The Longest-Running Nutcracker Production In Socal Returns on Thanksgiving Weekend
17 West LA Residents & Student Dancers join Westside Ballet’s cast of 85 in the upcoming Nutcracker. Pictured (Left to Right): Back: Ava Cherniss, Francisca Bugacov; Sofia Strauser; Middle: Zola Maksimovic; Naya Farrell-Katseanes; Zoe White; Evelyn Chung; Ilyssa Freedland; Gabriella Calderon; Bella Shriver; Teralani Galvan. Side left front (Russian) Sienna Nikolov; Side right front (Angel) Bridget Cooney. Front/ Floor: Isabelle Choy; Delilah Ahmadi; Yara Johnson; Ezra Galambos. Not pictured: Isabel Bugacov. Photo: Daniel Chiswick.

The Longest-Running Nutcracker Production In Socal Returns on Thanksgiving Weekend

November 24, 2022
Coral Tree Cafe 20th Anniversary event
17 West LA Residents & Student Dancers join Westside Ballet’s cast of 85 in the upcoming Nutcracker. Pictured (Left to Right): Back: Ava Cherniss, Francisca Bugacov; Sofia Strauser; Middle: Zola Maksimovic; Naya Farrell-Katseanes; Zoe White; Evelyn Chung; Ilyssa Freedland; Gabriella Calderon; Bella Shriver; Teralani Galvan. Side left front (Russian) Sienna Nikolov; Side right front (Angel) Bridget Cooney. Front/ Floor: Isabelle Choy; Delilah Ahmadi; Yara Johnson; Ezra Galambos. Not pictured: Isabel Bugacov. Photo: Daniel Chiswick.

Coral Tree Cafe 20th Anniversary event

November 23, 2022
Thief Steals Family Diary Culver City’s Pasta Sisters Restaurant
17 West LA Residents & Student Dancers join Westside Ballet’s cast of 85 in the upcoming Nutcracker. Pictured (Left to Right): Back: Ava Cherniss, Francisca Bugacov; Sofia Strauser; Middle: Zola Maksimovic; Naya Farrell-Katseanes; Zoe White; Evelyn Chung; Ilyssa Freedland; Gabriella Calderon; Bella Shriver; Teralani Galvan. Side left front (Russian) Sienna Nikolov; Side right front (Angel) Bridget Cooney. Front/ Floor: Isabelle Choy; Delilah Ahmadi; Yara Johnson; Ezra Galambos. Not pictured: Isabel Bugacov. Photo: Daniel Chiswick.

Thief Steals Family Diary Culver City’s Pasta Sisters Restaurant

November 23, 2022

POPULAR

Century City & Westwood Residents Dance Soloist and Supporting Roles in The Nutcracker
17 West LA Residents & Student Dancers join Westside Ballet’s cast of 85 in the upcoming Nutcracker. Pictured (Left to Right): Back: Ava Cherniss, Francisca Bugacov; Sofia Strauser; Middle: Zola Maksimovic; Naya Farrell-Katseanes; Zoe White; Evelyn Chung; Ilyssa Freedland; Gabriella Calderon; Bella Shriver; Teralani Galvan. Side left front (Russian) Sienna Nikolov; Side right front (Angel) Bridget Cooney. Front/ Floor: Isabelle Choy; Delilah Ahmadi; Yara Johnson; Ezra Galambos. Not pictured: Isabel Bugacov. Photo: Daniel Chiswick.
Life and Arts

Century City & Westwood Residents Dance Soloist and Supporting Roles in The Nutcracker

by Staff Report
November 28, 2022
0

Westside Ballet’s holiday classic returned to The Broad Stage in Santa Monica Thanksgiving weekend and runs through Dec. 4 By...

Read more
Angel City Chorale Live Performance Celebrates Holiday Season
17 West LA Residents & Student Dancers join Westside Ballet’s cast of 85 in the upcoming Nutcracker. Pictured (Left to Right): Back: Ava Cherniss, Francisca Bugacov; Sofia Strauser; Middle: Zola Maksimovic; Naya Farrell-Katseanes; Zoe White; Evelyn Chung; Ilyssa Freedland; Gabriella Calderon; Bella Shriver; Teralani Galvan. Side left front (Russian) Sienna Nikolov; Side right front (Angel) Bridget Cooney. Front/ Floor: Isabelle Choy; Delilah Ahmadi; Yara Johnson; Ezra Galambos. Not pictured: Isabel Bugacov. Photo: Daniel Chiswick.
Video

Angel City Chorale Live Performance Celebrates Holiday Season

November 24, 2022
The Longest-Running Nutcracker Production In Socal Returns on Thanksgiving Weekend
17 West LA Residents & Student Dancers join Westside Ballet’s cast of 85 in the upcoming Nutcracker. Pictured (Left to Right): Back: Ava Cherniss, Francisca Bugacov; Sofia Strauser; Middle: Zola Maksimovic; Naya Farrell-Katseanes; Zoe White; Evelyn Chung; Ilyssa Freedland; Gabriella Calderon; Bella Shriver; Teralani Galvan. Side left front (Russian) Sienna Nikolov; Side right front (Angel) Bridget Cooney. Front/ Floor: Isabelle Choy; Delilah Ahmadi; Yara Johnson; Ezra Galambos. Not pictured: Isabel Bugacov. Photo: Daniel Chiswick.
Video

The Longest-Running Nutcracker Production In Socal Returns on Thanksgiving Weekend

November 24, 2022
Coral Tree Cafe 20th Anniversary event
17 West LA Residents & Student Dancers join Westside Ballet’s cast of 85 in the upcoming Nutcracker. Pictured (Left to Right): Back: Ava Cherniss, Francisca Bugacov; Sofia Strauser; Middle: Zola Maksimovic; Naya Farrell-Katseanes; Zoe White; Evelyn Chung; Ilyssa Freedland; Gabriella Calderon; Bella Shriver; Teralani Galvan. Side left front (Russian) Sienna Nikolov; Side right front (Angel) Bridget Cooney. Front/ Floor: Isabelle Choy; Delilah Ahmadi; Yara Johnson; Ezra Galambos. Not pictured: Isabel Bugacov. Photo: Daniel Chiswick.
Food & Drink

Coral Tree Cafe 20th Anniversary event

November 23, 2022
Thief Steals Family Diary Culver City’s Pasta Sisters Restaurant
17 West LA Residents & Student Dancers join Westside Ballet’s cast of 85 in the upcoming Nutcracker. Pictured (Left to Right): Back: Ava Cherniss, Francisca Bugacov; Sofia Strauser; Middle: Zola Maksimovic; Naya Farrell-Katseanes; Zoe White; Evelyn Chung; Ilyssa Freedland; Gabriella Calderon; Bella Shriver; Teralani Galvan. Side left front (Russian) Sienna Nikolov; Side right front (Angel) Bridget Cooney. Front/ Floor: Isabelle Choy; Delilah Ahmadi; Yara Johnson; Ezra Galambos. Not pictured: Isabel Bugacov. Photo: Daniel Chiswick.
Dining

Thief Steals Family Diary Culver City’s Pasta Sisters Restaurant

November 23, 2022