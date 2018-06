On May 28, the Century City police and fire department responded to a bomb threat at the Bloomingdale’s store at Westfield Century City. After being alerted to a suspicious package at around 10 a.m. on Memorial Day, the police raided the scene only to discover that the package in question was a pair of headphones underneath a chair. According to ABC news, after evacuating the premises, bomb squad officials determined that the threat had been neutralized.

