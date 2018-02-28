UCLA Diabetes Program to Host “Healthy Living With Diabetes” Conference

The UCLA Diabetes Program is hosting its fourth annual Health Living with Diabetes conference on Sat., March 3 from 8 am to 12:30 pm.

UCLA physicians will speak on a variety of topics including updates on diabetes research, nutrition, new patient-centered technologies, and kidney care. There will also be some interactive activities and a product fair.

The event is located at the Conference Center, UCLA Medical Center, Santa Monica, 1250 16th Street, Santa Monica (free parking is available at 1311 16th Street).

The event is free, but registration is required. To register, call (800) 516-5323.