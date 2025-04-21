“We’re Better Than This”: Tour Business Owner Pleads for Protection After Third Burglary

Thieves hit Again, Stealing E-Bikes and Leaving a Wake of Damage in South La Cienega

The frustrated owner of a South Carthay tour company is calling for action after burglars hit his business for the third time since 2023. The most recent incident resulted in the theft of several electric bikes and thousands of dollars in damages.

Kenneth Lippman, the owner of Another Side of Los Angeles Tours, said the break-in occurred early Friday morning at his storefront on South La Cienega Boulevard. Surveillance footage shows two suspects smashing the front window with what appears to be a brick before entering and stealing three E-bikes, each valued at approximately $2,500.

“My Good Friday started with a phone call from the police department saying my office had been broken into,” said owner Kenneth Lippman. “Not a good Friday for me.”

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed officers responded to the scene around 7 a.m. on April 18. This is the second time in less than a month the business has been burglarized, with a previous break-in occurring on March 21 under similar circumstances. In that case, another set of E-bikes was stolen.

“I’m heartbroken by it because it’s a city that I love. It’s where I make my living,” said Lippman, as quoted by NBC Los Angeles, “And it’s where I show off to every person all over the world, I’m so proud of LA. And we’re better than this.”

Another Side of Los Angeles Tours specializes in guided sightseeing tours via E-bikes and Segways. Lippman said the repeated losses and damages have cost his company thousands of dollars—money he says the business can scarcely afford amid a slow start to the tourist season.

To deter future break-ins, Lippman is investing in new security infrastructure, including a floor-to-ceiling gate expected to cost about $4,000. “It’s the only way I can protect what I have left,” he said.

Lippman, who has owned and operated the business for years, hopes city officials and law enforcement can take stronger measures to protect small businesses facing repeated thefts. LAPD continues to investigate the burglaries. No arrests have been announced.