Virtual Meeting Set for April 17 on Baldwin Hills Oil Ordinance Overhaul

Proposed Ordinance Would Ban New Oil Wells and Regulate Existing Ones

The Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning has announced a virtual public scoping meeting to gather community input on the environmental review of proposed updates to the county’s oil well regulations and amendments to the Baldwin Hills Community Standards District (BHCSD).

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 17, 2025, from 6 to 7 p.m. and will be held online via Zoom. Members of the public are invited to attend, submit comments, and share feedback on environmental issues to be considered in the Environmental Impact Report (EIR). Comments may also be submitted in writing by April 26, 2025, via email to Ken Warner at the Department of Regional Planning (DRP).

The proposed updates, the Revised Oil Well Ordinance, would modify the county’s zoning regulations (Title 22) to ban new oil wells and production facilities countywide. The ordinance would also designate existing wells that lack discretionary permits as nonconforming uses, subject to a 20-year phase-out period. Performance standards would be established for site upkeep, well decommissioning, and environmental restoration.

The plan also includes amendments to the BHCSD to align the regulations governing the Inglewood Oil Field (IOF) — a more than 800-acre site located east of Culver City — with the countywide updates. The IOF is regulated under the BHCSD, which sets specific guidelines for oil operations within the Baldwin Hills area.

The Notice of Preparation (NOP) and Initial Study (IS) outlining the proposed ordinance and associated environmental concerns are available for public review. These documents describe the scope of the EIR and the environmental issues to be evaluated, including potential impacts on air quality, water resources, and community health.

Community members can join the virtual meeting using the Zoom Meeting ID: 821 4472 5503 or by calling (669) 900-6833 through this link.