Santa Monica Police Seek Owner of Pit Bull After Fatal Dog Attack

Toy Poodle Killed, Owner Bitten, Video Released by SMPD

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the owner of a gray and white pit bull involved in a fatal dog attack that occurred Friday evening in Santa Monica.

The toy poodle, named Dublin, died of its injuries after being rushed to the vet by a good Samaritan. The unknown man fled with his dog.

According to the Santa Monica Police Department, the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on April 11 near Main Street and Strand Street, where the pit bull attacked and fatally injured a small toy poodle. One of the poodle’s owners also sustained a bite wound while trying to intervene.

Photo Credit: SMPD



Police said the identity of the pit bull’s owner remains unknown, and they are urging the individual, or anyone who may recognize them, to come forward to assist in the investigation. Authorities have released a video clip showing the person and dog involved in hopes of prompting leads.

“In the interest of public safety and animal welfare, we’re asking anyone with information to contact us as soon as possible,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Santa Monica Animal Control at (310) 458-8595.

https://www.instagram.com/santamonicapd/reel/DIXtTYGpLAR