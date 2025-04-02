April 2, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Sunset Strip Staple Le Petit Four Shuts Down After Landlord Pulls the Plug

Photo: Le Petit Four

End of an Era: Le Petit Four Forced to Close in West Hollywood

In a stunning reversal to the upbeat message posted by the restaurant’s owners on March 30, Le Petit Four, the beloved French café on Sunset Boulevard, which opened in 1981, has officially closed its doors, despite an outpouring of support from patrons who rallied to keep the restaurant alive.

In a heartfelt announcement, owner Alex and the Le Petit Four team shared that although their community fundraising efforts had successfully gathered enough money to cover outstanding costs, it was ultimately too late. Their landlord had already made alternative plans for the space, and legal developments left the restaurant with no path forward.

“By the time we were able to gather the necessary funds to pay our dues, our landlord had already made other plans—and sadly, Le Petit Four no longer fits into his new vision,” the statement read. “It is now too late for us to move forward, and we are left with no choice but to close our doors.”

The café, known for its colorful patio and classic French fare, had recently experienced a surge in reservations and social media attention after announcing plans to shutter due to financial struggles. That grassroots campaign gave hope the restaurant might stay open. It seems as if another staple of the Los Angeles dining scene has been sacrificed for real estate value. 

“This is not the outcome we had hoped for, and we know it comes as a disappointment to all of you who stood by us, fought for us, and believed in us,” the owners wrote. Le Petit Four had been a fixture on the Sunset Strip, drawing locals and tourists alike for decades. Patrons often praised its sense of community as much as its cuisine.

The message concluded, “Though this chapter is closing, we will carry the love and gratitude we feel for all of you in our hearts forever.” No future plans have been announced for the restaurant’s staff or ownership.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
