April 1, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Matū Kai to Debut in Brentwood With Grass Fed Wagyu and Global Flair This Week

Photo Credit: Matū Kai

Farm-To-Fork Beef, Wood-Fired Flavors, and Sustainability Meet on San Vicente

The team behind Beverly Hills’ acclaimed steakhouse Matū has expanded west with the debut of Matū Kai, a new steak restaurant now open at 11777 San Vicente Blvd. in Brentwood. The restaurant, which will officially open on April 6, is dedicated exclusively to serving 100% grass-fed Wagyu beef from New Zealand’s First Light Farms.

“Matū Kai is, in many ways, Matū’s twin—they share the same DNA—but just like twins, they each have their own identity,” said co-founder Jerry A. Greenberg. “Here, we’re able to push the creative boundaries of how we prepare and serve our Wagyu offerings while maintaining a clear focus on sustainability and trust.”

Matū Kai is the latest concept from a team deeply invested in the source of its ingredients. Greenberg, who also co-founded HiHo Cheeseburger, is a longtime partner of First Light Farms and recently became a direct owner in Ngaruru, a farm within the First Light collective. This level of vertical integration gives the team full oversight of the entire beef supply chain—from pasture to plate—and ensures quality, humane treatment of animals, and regenerative farming practices.

The name “Matū Kai” draws inspiration from Māori, with “Matū” meaning essence or richness and “Kai” meaning to eat or devour. The restaurant honors both its New Zealand roots and the Japanese heritage of Wagyu, offering curated multi-course Wagyu dinners that showcase a variety of cuts prepared with techniques such as wood-fired grilling and plancha searing.

Exclusive to Matū Kai, guests can expect dishes like ribeye and New York brochettes with harissa spice, tenderloin satay with Crying Tiger sauce, spiced tahini Caesar salad, Wagyu meatballs in pomodoro sauce, and handmade maltagliati pasta tossed in ribeye ragù.

“The depth and complexity of First Light’s Wagyu comes from nature,” said co-founder Scott Linder. “It doesn’t need aging or sauces—just salt, pepper, and heat.”

Designed by architect Robert Tsurimoto Kirsten of A-RTK, the 75-seat restaurant transforms a former bank space with warm touches of walnut, bronze, blackened steel, and exposed brick. A bronze-clad bar offers lounge seating and will serve Cheesesteaks by Matū during dinner hours. A private dining room for 35 guests and an open dining room with patio views round out the design.

Reservations are available on Seven Rooms here, but the bar will remain open to walk-ins on a first-come, first-served basis. Lunch service is expected to launch in the coming weeks. Matū’s Cheesesteaks is well known for its excellence in Beverly Hills and on the Westside. 

Matū Kai 11777 San Vicente Blvd., Suite 134, and is open Monday–Thursday, 5:30–10 p.m., Friday–Sunday, 5–10 p.m. Valet parking is available during dinner

The Michelin Guide has previously recognized Matū for its thoughtful approach to steak and its commitment to responsible sourcing. Matū Kai continues that tradition, bringing health, flavor, and environmental stewardship to the Brentwood dining scene.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
