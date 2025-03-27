March 27, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Gets a Taste of Italy with Bernie’s All-Natural Shaved Ice Pop-Up

Photo: Official

Toasted Meringue Meets Farm-Fresh Granita at Citizen Market 

A sweet new addition has arrived just in time for spring at Citizen Public Market. Bernie’s, a locally crafted granita shaved ice pop-up that has been featured at Smorgasburg, will now serving its signature treats.

Open Thursdays through Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Bernie’s offers a rotating menu of all-natural granita flavors, each topped with its signature toasted meringue.

Granita, a frozen dessert from Italy, is crafted by freezing fresh juices and purees and finely shaving the mixture to create a soft, airy texture. Bernie’s puts a modern twist on the classic with bold flavor combinations and a commitment to farm-fresh ingredients.

Current and upcoming flavors include Smoked Cherry, Mango, Thai Iced Tea, Black Sesame, and others. The pop-up’s focus on quality and creativity has made it a refreshing hit for Culver City locals seeking a unique dessert experience.

Bernie’s will continue to operate from the popular food hall at 9355 Culver Blvd. throughout the season.

Dining, Food & Drink, News
Photo: IMDB
Entertainment, film review, News

Film Review: A Working Man

March 27, 2025

Read more
March 27, 2025

By Dolores Quintana A Working Man is the second collaboration between director David Ayer and actor Jason Statham, in which...

Photo Credit: Nerano
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Cocktail Season Arrives in Brentwood While Beverly Hills Hosts Wine Dinner Affair

March 27, 2025

Read more
March 27, 2025

Bar Toscana Unveils Spring Cocktails as Nerano Prepares Wine-Paired Feast Bar Toscana is welcoming spring with a lineup of vibrant...

Photo Credit: The Peninsula Beverly Hills
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Exclusive Omakase Experience Comes to Beverly Hills for Four Weeks Only

March 27, 2025

Read more
March 27, 2025

Dine Under the Stars: Chef Wei Chen’s Omawei Takes Over The Belvedere Acclaimed chef Wei Chen is set to debut...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Osteria Mamma Rings in 15 Years with New Chef and Tasting Events

March 27, 2025

Read more
March 27, 2025

From Pasta to Pinot: Osteria Mamma Kicks Off Anniversary with Flavor Osteria Mamma, a longtime favorite in Larchmont Village, is...

Photo: Facebook
Food & Drink, News

Green Beans and Beef Sticks Recalled in California Over Contamination Risks

March 27, 2025

Read more
March 27, 2025

Officials Warn Consumers to Discard or Return Affected Products The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that Del Monte Foods...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Duke’s Malibu Sends Message of Aloha After Mudslide Closure

March 26, 2025

Read more
March 26, 2025

We’ll Be Back: Reopening After Natural Disaster Planned Duke’s Malibu, a popular beachfront restaurant on the Pacific Coast Highway, has...

Photo: YouTube
News

End of an Era: Garcelle Beauvais Announces Departure From RHOBH

March 26, 2025

Read more
March 26, 2025

Goodbye, Beverly Hills! Garcelle Beauvais Confirms RHOBH Departure Actress, producer, and star of the famed Beverly Hills-based reality show Garcelle...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

‘Cell Phone Theft Capital’? West Hollywood Struggles with Pickpocketing Spike

March 26, 2025

Read more
March 26, 2025

Pickpocketing Surges in West Hollywood’s Rainbow District The West Hollywood Sheriff’s Department has reported a sharp increase in pickpocket thefts...
News

Brentwood Students Shine at 2025 LA County Science Fair: Meet the Winners

March 25, 2025

Read more
March 25, 2025

75th Annual LA Science Fair Names Top Young Innovators In Local Schools The 75th Annual Los Angeles County Science &...

Photo: Official
News

Culver City Faces Financial Crisis: Officials Consider Raising Sales Tax

March 25, 2025

Read more
March 25, 2025

Financial Outlook Prompts Emergency Discussions in Meeting Culver City is facing an escalating financial crisis, prompting the City Council to...

Photo: Facebook
News

WeHo Pride 2025: OUTLOUD Festival Unveils Star-Studded Lineup

March 25, 2025

Read more
March 25, 2025

Here’s Everything You Need to Know About the OUTLOUD Festival West Hollywood is set to host another vibrant celebration of...

Photo: YouTube
News

City Council Unanimously Approves Motion for Fire Department Upgrades

March 25, 2025

Read more
March 25, 2025

Councilmember Park: ‘We Need a 21st-Century Fire Department’ The Los Angeles City Council has unanimously approved a motion to explore...

Photo: YouTube
News

L.A. District Attorney Brings Back the Death Penalty Despite Declining Violent Crime

March 25, 2025

Read more
March 25, 2025

Hochman’s Death Penalty Decision Faces Strong Resistance from Public Defenders Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman has announced...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Indulge in Authentic Roman Flavors at Roma Social Wine Dinner

March 25, 2025

Read more
March 25, 2025

Brentwood Meets Rome: Exclusive Wine-Paired Dinner Event Brentwood food lovers have a special opportunity to experience the flavors of Rome...

Photo: YouTube
News

Veterans and Activists Rally in Westwood Against Federal Budget Cuts

March 25, 2025

Read more
March 25, 2025

“We Fought for This Country, We’ll Fight Again”: Veterans Protest DOGE More than 1,500 demonstrators gathered in Westwood on Saturday...

