Culver City Gets a Taste of Italy with Bernie’s All-Natural Shaved Ice Pop-Up

Toasted Meringue Meets Farm-Fresh Granita at Citizen Market

A sweet new addition has arrived just in time for spring at Citizen Public Market. Bernie’s, a locally crafted granita shaved ice pop-up that has been featured at Smorgasburg, will now serving its signature treats.

Open Thursdays through Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Bernie’s offers a rotating menu of all-natural granita flavors, each topped with its signature toasted meringue.

Granita, a frozen dessert from Italy, is crafted by freezing fresh juices and purees and finely shaving the mixture to create a soft, airy texture. Bernie’s puts a modern twist on the classic with bold flavor combinations and a commitment to farm-fresh ingredients.

Current and upcoming flavors include Smoked Cherry, Mango, Thai Iced Tea, Black Sesame, and others. The pop-up’s focus on quality and creativity has made it a refreshing hit for Culver City locals seeking a unique dessert experience.

Bernie’s will continue to operate from the popular food hall at 9355 Culver Blvd. throughout the season.