Duke’s Malibu Sends Message of Aloha After Mudslide Closure

Photo: Instagram

We’ll Be Back: Reopening After Natural Disaster Planned

Duke’s Malibu, a popular beachfront restaurant on the Pacific Coast Highway, has given us hope with a social media update on March 25 after online fears and rumors that the PCH institution might not return after all.  

In a statement on the eatery’s Instagram page, Duke’s said it is currently undergoing cleanup and repairs and anticipates reopening later this summer. Management emphasized plans to rehire staff and welcome back guests once the restaurant is ready to resume operations safely.

“We are temporarily closed due to the mudslide that caused extensive damage,” the statement read. “However, we anticipate reopening this summer once we complete the cleanup and repairs. We look forward to hiring back our employees and welcoming guests back in a few months. We can’t wait to see you then!”

No injuries were reported in connection with the mudslide. The restaurant did not specify an exact reopening date but urged patrons to stay tuned for updates in the coming weeks.

Located along the Malibu coastline, Duke’s is known for its Hawaiian-inspired cuisine and oceanfront views. It is a beloved spot for locals and tourists alike.

The message was signed, “With Aloha, Duke’s Malibu.”

