‘Cell Phone Theft Capital’? West Hollywood Struggles with Pickpocketing Spike

Pickpocketing Surges in West Hollywood’s Rainbow District

The West Hollywood Sheriff’s Department has reported a sharp increase in pickpocket thefts in the city’s bustling Rainbow District, according to an update presented to the West Hollywood City Council on Monday.

The number of reported thefts surged from eight cases in January to 24 in February, raising concerns among city officials and law enforcement about the growing trend.

“We’re thankful that the city is able to fund us and have what’s called an Entertainment Policing Team,” LASD Sgt. Jason Duron told KTLA News. “It’s a team of deputies and a sergeant who work in our Rainbow District, which is the area where all the robust clubs and bars are. That team deals with all our bars and clubs, and education is the biggest thing they do out there. They try to educate the public and the bar community, managers, and security officers of the problem.”

West Hollywood’s Rainbow District, home to some of the city’s most popular LGBTQ+ bars and nightlife spots, is a known attraction for both locals and tourists. However, law enforcement officials note that crowded clubs, intoxicated patrons, and general distractions make the area a prime target for thieves.

“It’s becoming really ridiculous to the point where, to visitors from around the world, West Hollywood is being known as the cell phone theft capital of the world,” said Adam Eramian, Chair of West Hollywood’s Public Safety Commission.

Authorities are urging visitors and residents to stay alert, secure their belongings, and remain aware of their surroundings while enjoying the nightlife.