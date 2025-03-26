March 26, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

‘Cell Phone Theft Capital’? West Hollywood Struggles with Pickpocketing Spike

Photo: Official

Pickpocketing Surges in West Hollywood’s Rainbow District

The West Hollywood Sheriff’s Department has reported a sharp increase in pickpocket thefts in the city’s bustling Rainbow District, according to an update presented to the West Hollywood City Council on Monday.

The number of reported thefts surged from eight cases in January to 24 in February, raising concerns among city officials and law enforcement about the growing trend.

“We’re thankful that the city is able to fund us and have what’s called an Entertainment Policing Team,” LASD Sgt. Jason Duron told KTLA News. “It’s a team of deputies and a sergeant who work in our Rainbow District, which is the area where all the robust clubs and bars are. That team deals with all our bars and clubs, and education is the biggest thing they do out there. They try to educate the public and the bar community, managers, and security officers of the problem.”

West Hollywood’s Rainbow District, home to some of the city’s most popular LGBTQ+ bars and nightlife spots, is a known attraction for both locals and tourists. However, law enforcement officials note that crowded clubs, intoxicated patrons, and general distractions make the area a prime target for thieves.

“It’s becoming really ridiculous to the point where, to visitors from around the world, West Hollywood is being known as the cell phone theft capital of the world,” said Adam Eramian, Chair of West Hollywood’s Public Safety Commission.

Authorities are urging visitors and residents to stay alert, secure their belongings, and remain aware of their surroundings while enjoying the nightlife.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: YouTube
News

End of an Era: Garcelle Beauvais Announces Departure From RHOBH

March 26, 2025

Read more
March 26, 2025

Goodbye, Beverly Hills! Garcelle Beauvais Confirms RHOBH Departure Actress, producer, and star of the famed Beverly Hills-based reality show Garcelle...
News

Brentwood Students Shine at 2025 LA County Science Fair: Meet the Winners

March 25, 2025

Read more
March 25, 2025

75th Annual LA Science Fair Names Top Young Innovators In Local Schools The 75th Annual Los Angeles County Science &...

Photo: Official
News

Culver City Faces Financial Crisis: Officials Consider Raising Sales Tax

March 25, 2025

Read more
March 25, 2025

Financial Outlook Prompts Emergency Discussions in Meeting Culver City is facing an escalating financial crisis, prompting the City Council to...

Photo: Facebook
News

WeHo Pride 2025: OUTLOUD Festival Unveils Star-Studded Lineup

March 25, 2025

Read more
March 25, 2025

Here’s Everything You Need to Know About the OUTLOUD Festival West Hollywood is set to host another vibrant celebration of...

Photo: YouTube
News

City Council Unanimously Approves Motion for Fire Department Upgrades

March 25, 2025

Read more
March 25, 2025

Councilmember Park: ‘We Need a 21st-Century Fire Department’ The Los Angeles City Council has unanimously approved a motion to explore...

Photo: YouTube
News

L.A. District Attorney Brings Back the Death Penalty Despite Declining Violent Crime

March 25, 2025

Read more
March 25, 2025

Hochman’s Death Penalty Decision Faces Strong Resistance from Public Defenders Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman has announced...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Indulge in Authentic Roman Flavors at Roma Social Wine Dinner

March 25, 2025

Read more
March 25, 2025

Brentwood Meets Rome: Exclusive Wine-Paired Dinner Event Brentwood food lovers have a special opportunity to experience the flavors of Rome...

Photo: YouTube
News

Veterans and Activists Rally in Westwood Against Federal Budget Cuts

March 25, 2025

Read more
March 25, 2025

“We Fought for This Country, We’ll Fight Again”: Veterans Protest DOGE More than 1,500 demonstrators gathered in Westwood on Saturday...
News, Video

(Video) School of Rock Venice Unleashes Your Inner Rockstar with Upcoming Camps

March 25, 2025

Read more
March 25, 2025

For More Info, Schoolofrock.com/locations/venice For More Info, https://t.co/JX7OzMH1qF pic.twitter.com/ZjvyoL9CI7 — Westside Today (@WestsideLAToday) March 25, 2025

Photo: LA County
News, Real Estate

Does Your Neighborhood Face the Hazard of Wildfires? New State Maps Reveal the Danger Zones

March 25, 2025

Read more
March 25, 2025

Here’s How to Check Your Area’s Rating and What It Means for Homeowners For the first time in 10 years,...

Photo: YouTube
News

Soaring Settlements: LA Faces Massive Legal Payouts as Costs Keep Climbing

March 25, 2025

Read more
March 25, 2025

LAPD Lawsuits Dominate LA’s Huge Legal Bill for 2025 So Far Los Angeles Controller Kenneth Mejia has released a report...

Photo: YouTube
News

DA Hochman Declines to Prosecute Another High-Profile Sexual Assault Case

March 24, 2025

Read more
March 24, 2025

District Attorney Previously Declined Charges Against Marilyn Manson in January Los Angeles City District Attorney announced Thursday he will not...

Photo: Official
News

California Attorney General Sounds Alarm on 23andMe: Your Genetic Data May Be at Risk

March 24, 2025

Read more
March 24, 2025

State AG Rob Bonta Gives Instructions on How to Scrub Your Data from Failing Company California Attorney General Rob Bonta...

Photo: Fromm Studio
News, Real Estate

New Mixed-Use Building Proposed for Robertson Boulevard in West Hollywood

March 24, 2025

Read more
March 24, 2025

Vacant West Hollywood Property Could Become Apartments and Shops Developers have proposed replacing a vacant commercial property on Robertson Boulevard...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Mayor Bass Considers Pausing Controversial ‘Mansion Tax’ to Aid Wildfire Victims

March 23, 2025

Read more
March 23, 2025

LA’s ‘Mansion Tax’ Faces Possible Suspension Amid Fire Recovery Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is considering a temporary suspension of...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR