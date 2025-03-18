March 19, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

How Will Culver City Spend Your Tax Dollars? Budget Info Session & Street Design Open House Set for March 19

Photo: Culver City

Culver City Wants Your Input on Roadway Design and Budget Priorities

Culver City residents are invited to participate in two key community events on Wednesday, March 19, as the City of Culver City hosts an open house on its newly developed Complete Streets Design Standards followed by a Community Budget Information Session. Both meetings will provide residents with opportunities to learn about and give feedback on significant city planning initiatives.

The Complete Streets Design Standards Community Open House will take place at El Marino Park Building (5301 Berryman Ave.) at 6:00 p.m. and will offer insight into the City’s Final Draft of the Complete Streets Design Standards. These standards aim to shape the future of roadway design by creating safe, sustainable, and equitable streets for all users.

Attendees will learn about how the City is aligning its street design with industry best practices and incorporating policies such as the Bicycle & Pedestrian Action Plan. Residents will also have the chance to provide feedback on the final draft of the Standards document and participate in a hands-on activity to understand how the Complete Streets implementation process works.

The open house format allows community members to drop in at any time during the event. The Final Draft of the Complete Streets Design Standards is available for review on the City’s website.

Community Budget Information Session

Following the street design discussion, the City will hold a Community Budget Information Session at 7:00 p.m. in the Mike Balkman Council Chambers at City Hall (9770 Culver Blvd.).

This session will provide residents with an overview of how the City budget works, detailing how public resources are allocated to meet community needs. No RSVP is required, and a live stream will be available for those unable to attend in person here.

