Wildfire Attorney. Law Offices of Allen Farshi

in News, Video
News, Video

(Video) Baltaire’s Amazing 10th Anniversary Party

March 13, 2025

March 13, 2025

The Greek Salad prepared table side. Bluefin Toro with Crispy Rice, wasabi, spicy mayo, pickled ginger. Chateaubriand, 16 oz, with...

Photo Credit: Bobby Sorich
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Baltaire Celebrates 10 Years with a ‘Decade of Decadence’ Anniversary Bash On Saturday

March 12, 2025

March 12, 2025

Brentwood’s Iconic Steakhouse Marked a Milestone With an Unforgettable Night of Fine Dining Last Saturday night was the official party...
News, Video

(Video) H&H Bagels Now Open in Santa Monica

March 12, 2025

March 12, 2025

The New York Bagel Spot finally arrived at 710 Montana to crowds and long lines. Here’s that bagel sandwich goodness....

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

The Ultimate Guide to St. Patrick’s Day 2025 in West Los Angeles, Where to Eat, Drink & Party

March 12, 2025

March 12, 2025

From Irish-Inspired Brunches to Green Beer Towers & Drag Bingo, We’ve Got You Covered Los Angeles is going all out...

Photo Credit: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Eat + Drink West Hollywood Returns for a Month-Long Culinary Celebration

March 12, 2025

March 12, 2025

Dine, Drink, and Support Hospitality Workers Affected by Wildfires Eat + Drink West Hollywood is making a grand return this...

Photo Credit: Pete Lee for Seline
Dining, News

Michelin Unveils Newest Additions to Its California Guide, Seven Los Angeles Restaurants Recognized

March 12, 2025

March 12, 2025

Exciting New Dining Destinations Join the Michelin Selection in Los Angeles, Culver City, Santa Monica ​The Michelin Guide has recently...

Photo: Facebook
News

Evacuation Warnings Issued for LA Burn Areas, PCH Closure Announced as Storm Approaches

March 12, 2025

March 12, 2025

Residents in High-Risk Zones Urged to Prepare for Possible Mudslides Officials have issued evacuation warnings for multiple areas in Los...

Photo: Official
Entertainment, News

Flux Screening Series Returns with Daring Short Films and Music Videos at the Hammer Museum

March 11, 2025

March 11, 2025

Experience Avant Garde Cinema, Live Filmmaker Presentations, and Guest DJ Sonrista The Flux Screening Series is set to bring the...
News

Help Shape Culver City’s Future: Join Transportation and Street Design Meetings

March 11, 2025

March 11, 2025

Public Input Sought for Complete Streets and Mobility Services Plan Residents and stakeholders are invited to participate in two upcoming...

Photo: YouTube
Dining, News

Brazen Burglars Target Pico Robertson Businesses in Early Morning Heist

March 11, 2025

March 11, 2025

Smash-and-Grab Crew Ransacks Kosher Pizza Shop and Pharmacy A trio of burglars wearing hooded sweatshirts ransacked a pizza shop and...

Photo: Los Angeles District Attorney
News

Menendez Family Blasts DA Hochman’s Decision, Calls for Justice in Resentencing Review

March 11, 2025

March 11, 2025

The Justice for Lyle and Erik Coalition Condemns District Attorney Hochman The family of Lyle and Erik Menendez has condemned...

Photo Credit: CDC
News

First Measles Case of 2025 Confirmed in LA County Amid Growing Outbreak in the United States

March 11, 2025

March 11, 2025

Health Officials Urge Vaccination and Symptom Monitoring for Unvaccinated Residents ​The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH) has...

Photo: YouTube
News

Security Guard Shoots Suspect Who Crashed Car Into L.A. Dispensary

March 10, 2025

March 10, 2025

Masked Suspect Drove Into a Marijuana Dispensary in Sawtelle  Armed security at a marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles’ Sawtelle neighborhood...

Photo: LA County
News

More Pacific Palisades Residents Join Lawsuit Against L.A. Over City’s Fire Response

March 10, 2025

March 10, 2025

Residents Expand Legal Action Over City’s Alleged Fire Response Failures Twenty-five additional Pacific Palisades residents have joined a lawsuit against...
News

Family Dispute in Beverly Grove Ends in Tragedy: Police Investigate Disturbing Scene

March 10, 2025

March 10, 2025

Shocking Incident in a Los Angeles Home Leaves One Family Member Dead It was a case of justifiable homicide when...

