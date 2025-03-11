First Measles Case of 2025 Confirmed in LA County Amid Growing Outbreak in the United States

Health Officials Urge Vaccination and Symptom Monitoring for Unvaccinated Residents

​The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH) has confirmed the first measles case of 2025 in a county resident who recently traveled through Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The individual arrived on China Airlines flight CAL8/CI8 on March 5, 2025. Since there is an ongoing outbreak of measles in the United States that has resulted in two deaths, LACDPH recommends taking steps to protect your health and the health of your family members now.

Passengers seated near the infected individual on flight CAL8/CI8 will be notified by local health departments, in coordination with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. These agencies collaborate to investigate communicable disease exposures on international flights.​

Additionally, individuals who were at the following locations during the specified dates and times may be at risk of developing measles:​

Wednesday, March 5, between 7 p.m. and 10:40 p.m.: Tom Bradley International Terminal (Terminal B) at LAX.​



Friday, March 7, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.: Cloud 9 Nail Salon, 5142 N. Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91601.​



Monday, March 10, between 8:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.: Superior Grocery Store, 10683 Valley Blvd., El Monte, CA 91731.​



Exposed individuals should verify their vaccination status. Those who have not had measles or have not received the measles vaccine are at risk of contracting the disease if exposed. Unimmunized persons or those with unknown immunization status who were at these locations during the specified times should monitor for symptoms from seven to 21 days after exposure. Individuals symptom-free for more than 21 days after exposure are no longer at risk.​

“With measles outbreaks happening both in the United States and internationally, this recent case in our county highlights how important it is for anyone who has not been immunized to get the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine,” said Dr. Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County Health Officer.

“Measles spreads easily through the air and on surfaces, and a person infected with measles can pass it on to others before they feel sick or have symptoms. Young children and those who are pregnant or have weakened immune systems are at a higher risk for life-threatening complications from infection. Getting the MMR vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and stop the spread of this dangerous disease.”​

Individuals present at the specified locations and times should:​

Review immunization records: Confirm protection against measles. Those without prior infection or immunization should consult a healthcare provider about receiving the MMR vaccine.​



Contact healthcare providers: Especially important for those who are pregnant, infants, have weakened immune systems, or are unimmunized, regardless of vaccination history.​



Monitor for symptoms: Watch for fever and/or an unexplained rash from seven to 21 days after exposure.​



If symptoms develop: Stay home, avoid school, work, and gatherings. Contact a healthcare provider immediately before visiting any healthcare facility to prevent potential spread.​



Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that spreads through the air when an infected person breathes, talks, coughs, or sneezes. The virus can remain in the air and on surfaces for many hours, even after the infected person has left. Symptoms typically include high fever, cough, runny nose, red and watery eyes, and the measles rash that starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.​

The MMR vaccine is highly effective, with two doses being 97% effective against measles and one dose 93% effective. Most health insurances cover the cost of the MMR vaccine. Uninsured or underinsured individuals can access free or low-cost vaccines at clinics enrolled in the Vaccines for Children (VFC) and Vaccines for Adults (VFA) programs. For a list of clinics offering immunizations, call 2-1-1 or visit the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s website.​

As of March 6, 2025, a total of 222 measles cases have been reported in the United States this year, with ongoing outbreaks in West Texas and New Mexico and measles cases were reported by 12 jurisdictions: Alaska, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, New Jersey,, New York City, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Washington. In California, five confirmed measles cases have been reported in 2025. Prior to this case, the last measles case in a Los Angeles County resident was reported in February 2024.