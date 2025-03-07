March 7, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

(Video) Where great minds grow at The Willows Community School

The Willows, a DK-8 co-educational school, enrolls 474 students from 57+ zip codes annually. As a balanced, progressive educational leader, experiential learning, technology, and arts are integrated into cutting-edge curriculum. We believe each child brings our community an extraordinary gift: a curious mind, ready to explore and eager to learn. Learn more at www.thewillows.org or @willowscommschool

in News, Video
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News

West Hollywood Deputies Help Seize $4M in Stolen Goods, Nine Arrested in Retail Theft Bust

March 6, 2025

Read more
March 6, 2025

Multi-Agency Operation Recovered Stolen Merchandise From Local Businesses Deputies from the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Department assisted in a major crackdown...

Photo: YouTube
News

Gov. Newsom Provokes Backlash After Calling Trans Inclusion in Women’s Sports ‘Unfair’ on Podcast

March 6, 2025

Read more
March 6, 2025

LGBTQ+ Advocates Condemn Newsom’s Remarks, Calling Them a Betrayal and  Dangerous  California Gov. Gavin Newsom surprised many by expressing concerns...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

West Los Angeles Residents Urged to Report Potholes as Road Conditions Deteriorate

March 6, 2025

Read more
March 6, 2025

Recent Storms, Heavy Traffic, and Construction Have Worsened Street Conditions The South Brentwood Residents Association noted that Brentwood residents have...

Photo Credit: IMDB
Entertainment, Film, News

Things to Do: New Movies Opening This Weekend: Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Horror and More

March 6, 2025

Read more
March 6, 2025

What’s Hitting Theaters This Weekend—Including Indie Gems at Lumiere Beverly Hills Moviegoers have plenty to choose from this weekend as...

Photo: YouTube
News

Nude Man Charged in Violent Sawtelle Attack: Faces Prison for Attempted Rape and Child Assault

March 6, 2025

Read more
March 6, 2025

Concerned Citizens Stopped the Vicious Attack After Victim Screamed for Help  A Los Angeles man has been charged with multiple...

Photo: Facebook
News

Missing At-Risk Man with Dementia Last Seen in Culver City on February 20

March 6, 2025

Read more
March 6, 2025

67-year-old Edison Banks was last seen near Delmas Terrace The Culver City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the public’s...

Photo: Official
News

DOJ to Investigate University of California Over Alleged Antisemitic Work Environment

March 5, 2025

Read more
March 5, 2025

Federal Probe to Examine Claims of Workplace Discrimination and Hostile Conditions The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched a...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Giada De Laurentiis Brings Her Superfood Italian Cooking for Exclusive Book Signing

March 5, 2025

Read more
March 5, 2025

Meet the Celebrity Chef and Author Only at Diesel, a Bookstore  On Sunday, March 9th at 3:00 pm, Diesel: A...

Photo: Getty Photos
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Trump’s New Tariffs on Food Imports Expected to Spike Grocery Prices in Southern California

March 5, 2025

Read more
March 5, 2025

Fresh Produce Like Avocados, Strawberries, and Tomatoes Could See Immediate Price Hikes Los Angeles area families will likely see an...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

(Video) The Opening of All’Antico Vinaio Firenze Beverly Hills at 419 N. Beverly Drive

March 5, 2025

Read more
March 5, 2025

Wonderfully fresh Florentine sandwiches with fresh Italian ingredients. La Paradiso is Mortadella, Stracciatella, Pistachio Cream, Pistachio and the #1 sandwich...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Authentic Vietnamese Bánh Mì Pop-Up Returns to West L.A. for One Day Only

March 5, 2025

Read more
March 5, 2025

Tra An Cuisine Brings Incredible Sandwiches to Cardinale du Vin This Weekend   Fans of authentic Vietnamese bánh mì will have...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Famed Italian Sandwich Shop all’Antico Vinaio to Open Flagship Location in Beverly Hills

March 5, 2025

Read more
March 5, 2025

Legendary Florentine eatery, with its authentic Tuscan Sandwiches, is Expanding All’Antico Vinaio, the internationally acclaimed Florentine sandwich shop, is expanding...

Photo: YouTube
News

Construction Crew Saves Elderly Woman from Violent Attack in Sawtelle

March 4, 2025

Read more
March 4, 2025

Workers Rushed to Stop a Naked Man From Assaulting a Woman A 63-year-old woman was violently assaulted in Sawtelle on...
News, Real Estate

L.A. City Council Votes on Chief Kristin Crowley’s Appeal, Two Council Members Break Ranks

March 4, 2025

Read more
March 4, 2025

Crowley Pushed Back on Bass’ Claims About the Palisades Fire Response The Los Angeles City Council voted Tuesday to deny...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Series of Storms to Hit Los Angeles Through Mid-March, Wildfire Burn Areas at Risk

March 4, 2025

Read more
March 4, 2025

LA’s National Weather Service Warns of Rain, Potential Thunderstorms, Debris Flows A series of storms is set to impact Los...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR