Nude Man Charged in Violent Sawtelle Attack: Faces Prison for Attempted Rape and Child Assault

Concerned Citizens Stopped the Vicious Attack After Victim Screamed for Help

A Los Angeles man has been charged with multiple felonies, including assault with intent to commit rape and child abuse, following a violent attack on a 63-year-old woman and a young child in the West Los Angeles neighborhood of Sawtelle, authorities announced.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said 33-year-old Ishmail Bangura faces one felony count of assault to commit forcible rape during the commission of a first-degree residential burglary and one felony count of child abuse under conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death.

“Violence against children and older adults—some of the most vulnerable members of our community—is beyond reprehensible,” Hochman said. “I am committed to keeping dangerous criminals off our streets, and we will vigorously prosecute this case and seek justice.”

According to prosecutors, the incident occurred on Feb. 27, when Bangura allegedly attacked a young child inside an apartment complex before breaking into the home of a 63-year-old woman. He then physically assaulted her inside her home before sexually assaulting her outside. The attack was interrupted by neighbors, who intervened and detained Bangura until police arrived.

Authorities say the victim suffered substantial injuries as a result of the assault, including bruised arms and ten stitches in her forehead. The man, who was naked, hit a three-year-old girl during the attack.

Bangura was arraigned on March 5 and pleaded not guilty to all charges. The next court hearing is scheduled for April 16 at the Airport Courthouse.

Prosecutors had requested preventative detention, but the court set bail at $2 million after denying the motion. A criminal protective order has been issued for the victims. If convicted on all charges, Bangura faces a maximum sentence of life plus 13 years in state prison and would be required to register as a sex offender for life.

The case was investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department and is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Matthew T. Bunnett of the Sex Crimes Division of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.