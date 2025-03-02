Newly Engaged Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Buy $35M Beverly Hills Mansion

The Couple Purchased the Spanish-Style Estate in an Off-Market Deal

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have taken their relationship to the next level with a $35 million Beverly Hills mansion purchase, just months after announcing their engagement in December 2023. This news comes prior to the couple attending the Academy Awards ceremony together while Gomez presented the Oscars for Best Documentary and Best Documentary Short Subject with Samuel L. Jackson. She wore a gorgeous Ralph Lauren beaded dress that stunned onlookers on the red carpet.

The couple quietly closed on the luxurious property on Dec. 4, according to records obtained by Realtor.com. Their Spanish-style estate, one of the priciest sales in the area in 2024, features an expansive main residence and two guesthouses—one of which includes a recording studio, while the other boasts a home theater.

The 7-bedroom, 12-bathroom property blends opulence with warmth, offering features such as:

A grand spiral staircase

A private library

A fully equipped fitness center

A greenhouse solarium, reflecting Blanco’s passion for gardening

A resort-style pool, surrounded by lush landscaping and stone flooring

Gomez and Blanco purchased the home in an off-market deal through an LLC linked to Blanco’s business manager, according to TMZ, which first reported the sale.

Prior to its latest sale, the estate was owned by a well-known Hollywood director, though their identity has not been disclosed. The property was last sold in August 2021 for $30.7 million before appreciating in value.

Beyond their real estate ventures, Gomez and Blanco have been busy professionally. The 32-year-old actress and singer and her 36-year-old music producer fiancé recently announced their upcoming collaborative album, I Said I Love You First.

Blanco, known for his eclectic and vibrant aesthetic, previously described his home as a place of creative inspiration, telling Architectural Digest:

“I really do believe in the energy of artwork, music, and spaces. It makes me feel good when I’m in a room where I can forget about the outside world for a second—until I leave and get flooded with anxiety again.”