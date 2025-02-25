February 26, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Arrest Made in Malibu July 4th DUI Crash That Killed Rideshare Driver

Photo Credit: GoFundMe

Influencer Faces Serious Charges in Tragic Death After Exclusive Party 

Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal traffic collision that occurred on July 4, 2024, on the 21900 block of Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) in Malibu, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday around 4:30 p.m.

Following a months-long investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Summer Wheaton, who surrendered herself at the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station on Feb. 24, 2025. She was booked on multiple charges, including Gross Vehicular Manslaughter While Intoxicated, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Causing Bodily Injury, and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol with a BAC of 0.08% or Above Causing Bodily Injury in the death of rideshare driver Martin Okeke. 

Wheaton was sued by the family of Okeke late last year for wrongful death, as we reported in December. The lawsuit alleged that she was “severely intoxicated and impaired” as she drove away from Nobu Restaurant in Malibu after their traditional “White” party on the fourth of July. Her Mercedes Benz crossed the center line and struck Okeke’s car, which was approaching from the opposite direction. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

A GoFundMe was established to help Martin Okeke’s family, but has only been 15% funded in the last year. Okeke left behind a wife and a young daughter. 

The lawsuit also names Nobu Malibu, the Hwood Group LLC, and DBDJ LLC, also alleging that Wheaton was paid to attend the party and expected to consume alcohol. Another issue is that the City of Malibu rescinded the permit issued to HWood Group to hold the party, but it was held anyway. The permit issue seems to have been related to onsite parking, but the lawsuit additionally alleges that Wheaton drove herself from the restaurant despite Nobu’s agreement to shuttle guests from the restaurant to offsite parking, according to the Los Angeles Times. 

Authorities are urging any witnesses or individuals with information about the crash to contact Detective Shean at the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station at (818) 878-1808.

Related Posts
Photo: Getty Photos
News

Culver City’s Advisory Committee to Hold Special Meeting on Housing and Homelessness

February 24, 2025

Read more
February 24, 2025

Committee Will Discuss Strategies to Address Housing Disparities and Improve Services The Culver City Advisory Committee on Housing and Homelessness...

Photo: Official
News

‘Engaged California’ to Let Residents Shape Policy in the State, Discuss Solutions Publicly

February 24, 2025

Read more
February 24, 2025

Gov. Gavin Newsom Introduces a First-Of-Its-Kind Digital Platform to Amplify Our Voices Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the launch of Engaged...

Photo: Official
News

Disaster Assistance Deadlines Loom for Palisades Fire Victims, Time Running Out

February 24, 2025

Read more
February 24, 2025

Relief Funds, FEMA Aid, and Low-Cost Loans Are Still Available Residents and business owners affected by the Palisades Fires have...

Photo: YouTube
News

LAPD Seeks Help Identifying Teen Bicyclists Who Attacked Man in Broad Daylight

February 24, 2025

Read more
February 24, 2025

A Group of up to 30 Bicyclists Assaulted a Man After an Argument Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department’s...
News, Video

(Video) Spring by the Sea Awaits

February 24, 2025

Read more
February 24, 2025

Embrace the beauty of the season at Regent Santa Monica Beach, where golden shores and blooming horizons set the stage...
News, Video

(Video) See The View From The Top of Santa Monica’s Pacific Wheel

February 24, 2025

Read more
February 24, 2025

For Tickets and More Information, Go To Pacpark.com For Tickets and More Information, Go To https://t.co/fDDgcY5DdG pic.twitter.com/oF5220QC3Z — Westside Today...

Photo: LA County
News

Former LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley Breaks Silence After Firing, Calls It an ‘Honor’ to Serve

February 24, 2025

Read more
February 24, 2025

Backlash Grows Over First LGBTQ Fire Chief’s Firing as Officials Demand Answers Former Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley...
News, Real Estate

Britney Spears Former Beverly Hills Estate Hits Market After Stunning Renovation

February 24, 2025

Read more
February 24, 2025

Former Home in the Summit Offers Luxury, Privacy, and Breathtaking Design A newly renovated estate in The Summit, a 24-hour...
News

Governor Newsom Requests $40 Billion in Federal Aid to Begin Recovery From Southern California Fires

February 23, 2025

Read more
February 23, 2025

California Seeks Disaster Funding to Rebuild Communities Devastated by Disaster Gov. Gavin Newsom has requested $40 billion in federal disaster...
News, Real Estate

The Los Angeles Wildfires Have Caused Billions in Real Estate Losses, Displaced Thousands

February 23, 2025

Read more
February 23, 2025

Devastating Fires Destroyed Luxury Homes, Apartments, and Commercial Properties The Palisades and Eaton fires, the two most destructive wildfires to...
Breaking News, News

Breaking News: L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Removes Fire Chief, Appoints Interim Leader

February 21, 2025

Read more
February 21, 2025

Kristin Crowley Removed as Fire Chief; Veteran Firefighter Steps in as Interim Chief Mayor Karen Bass removed Los Angeles Fire...
News, Video

(Video) Rifkin Raanan Dentistry Uses Expertise and Artistry to Give Patients Their Dream Smiles

February 21, 2025

Read more
February 21, 2025

For More Info, Go To https://rodneyraanan.com/ For More Info, Go To https://t.co/2U5MGlpjNZ pic.twitter.com/19rGs0nhNg — Westside Today (@WestsideLAToday) February 21, 2025

Photo: Gracias Madre
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Celebrate National Margarita Day With Specials on the Westside This Saturday

February 20, 2025

Read more
February 20, 2025

Weho, Venice, and Santa Monica Bars Serve Up Creative Margaritas For those looking to shake off the start-of-the-year blues, National...

Photo: Facebook
News

Suspect Arrested After Multiple Assaults at a Local Restaurant

February 20, 2025

Read more
February 20, 2025

Police Say Man Harassed Employees and Jumped the Counter  Culver City Police Department (CCPD) officers arrested a man Monday after...

Photo: Official
Entertainment, Film, News

Oscar Nominee Spotlights at the Academy Museum: Exclusive Screenings & Panels

February 20, 2025

Read more
February 20, 2025

Get an Inside Look at the 2025 Academy Award-Nominated Films With Special Series The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will...

