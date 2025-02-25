Arrest Made in Malibu July 4th DUI Crash That Killed Rideshare Driver

Influencer Faces Serious Charges in Tragic Death After Exclusive Party

Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal traffic collision that occurred on July 4, 2024, on the 21900 block of Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) in Malibu, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced Monday around 4:30 p.m.

Following a months-long investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Summer Wheaton, who surrendered herself at the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station on Feb. 24, 2025. She was booked on multiple charges, including Gross Vehicular Manslaughter While Intoxicated, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Causing Bodily Injury, and Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol with a BAC of 0.08% or Above Causing Bodily Injury in the death of rideshare driver Martin Okeke.

Wheaton was sued by the family of Okeke late last year for wrongful death, as we reported in December. The lawsuit alleged that she was “severely intoxicated and impaired” as she drove away from Nobu Restaurant in Malibu after their traditional “White” party on the fourth of July. Her Mercedes Benz crossed the center line and struck Okeke’s car, which was approaching from the opposite direction. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A GoFundMe was established to help Martin Okeke’s family, but has only been 15% funded in the last year. Okeke left behind a wife and a young daughter.

The lawsuit also names Nobu Malibu, the Hwood Group LLC, and DBDJ LLC, also alleging that Wheaton was paid to attend the party and expected to consume alcohol. Another issue is that the City of Malibu rescinded the permit issued to HWood Group to hold the party, but it was held anyway. The permit issue seems to have been related to onsite parking, but the lawsuit additionally alleges that Wheaton drove herself from the restaurant despite Nobu’s agreement to shuttle guests from the restaurant to offsite parking, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Authorities are urging any witnesses or individuals with information about the crash to contact Detective Shean at the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station at (818) 878-1808.