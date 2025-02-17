The Department of Public Health to Hold Virtual Town Hall on Post-Fire Air, Soil, and Water Safety

LA County Officials Will Discuss Environmental Testing, Recovery Efforts

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health will hold a virtual town hall on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 6 p.m. to discuss the post-fire assessment plan for air, soil, and water quality.

The event will cover air quality concerns, soil and water testing efforts, and the next steps in the recovery process. Residents are encouraged to submit questions in advance.

The town hall will be streamed live on the following platforms:

To submit questions, you can use this Google form prior to the meeting.