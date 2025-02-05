February 6, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

FDA Issues High-Risk Recall for Pre-Packaged Broccoli Florets Sold at Walmart

Photo: Official

Recall Is Now Classified as Class I Due to Seriousness Of Contamination

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has classified Braga Fresh Foods’ recall of its 12-ounce Marketside Broccoli Florets as a Class I recall, the agency’s highest risk level, indicating a “reasonable probability” that consuming the product could cause serious health consequences or death.

The pre-packaged florets were sold at Walmart stores in California, and while they are past their “best use” date, the concern is if customers may still have bags of the product in the freezer or refrigerator. 

Braga Fresh Foods initially issued a voluntary recall for one lot of the product on Dec. 27, 2024, according to an announcement shared by the FDA on Dec. 31. In an updated report released on Jan. 27, 2025, the agency escalated the recall to Class I status.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The California-based food manufacturer said the recall was initiated after Texas Health & Human Services conducted random sampling at a store in Texas, where one of multiple samples tested positive for contamination.

Consumers who purchased the affected product are advised to discard it immediately or return it to the place of purchase.

in Food & Drink, News
