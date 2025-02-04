February 4, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

(Video) Los Angeles Marathon Returns For 40th Anniversary

Register at mccourtfoundation.org

in News, Video
Related Posts
Photo: YouTube
News

Los Angeles County Ramps Up Storm Protections in Fire Burn Areas As Two Storms Approach

February 3, 2025

Read more
February 3, 2025

Officials Install Flood Barriers and Urge Residents To Prepare As a storm system approaches California this week, Los Angeles County...

Photo Credit: Youtube
Entertainment, News

Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar Make History at the 2025 GRAMMY Awards

February 3, 2025

Read more
February 3, 2025

Beyoncé Wins Album of the Year, Kendrick Lamar Sweeps Five Categories The 2025 GRAMMY Awards delivered a night of historic...

Photo: Instagram
News

High-End Beverly Hills Watch Dealer Sentenced to Over 5 Years for $5.6M Fraud

February 3, 2025

Read more
February 3, 2025

“The Timepiece Gentleman” Ran Luxury Watch Scheme, Defrauded Clients “The Timepiece Gentleman” was sentenced Wednesday to 70 months in federal...

Photo: Facebook
News

CCPD Seek Public’s Help in Finding Missing Elderly Man with Dementia Last Seen in Culver City

February 3, 2025

Read more
February 3, 2025

Resident Last Seen on Washington Boulevard, Public Urged to Report Any Sightings Culver City’s Police Department is asking for the...

Photo: Instagram
News, Real Estate

Goop Owner Gwyneth Paltrow Takes a Loss on Brentwood Mansion, Sells for $22 Million

February 2, 2025

Read more
February 2, 2025

Oscar-Winning Actress Originally Listed the Estate for Nearly $30 Million in May Actress and wellness entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow has sold...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Reaffirm Sanctuary Status, Pledge Community Safety for All Residents

February 2, 2025

Read more
February 2, 2025

CCPD Clarifies Stance on Immigration Enforcement, Emphasizing Trust and Protection  The Culver City Police Department (CCPD) has reiterated its commitment...
Breaking News, News

Culver City Man to Plead Guilty Crashing a Drone into Firefighting Aircraft in Santa Monica

January 31, 2025

Read more
January 31, 2025

Drone Crash Grounded Canadian Super Scooper During Critical Period of the Palisades Fire The mystery of who was piloting the...
News, Video

(Video) See How Mirror Mirror Med Spa Can Unlock Your Beauty

January 31, 2025

Read more
January 31, 2025

For More Info, Go To https://www.mirrormedspa.com/ For More Info, Go To https://t.co/8b5oeMsFaH pic.twitter.com/c71QQdhHqE — Westside Today (@WestsideLAToday) January 31, 2025
News

Quake Strong Steps Up to Help Rebuild Los Angeles

January 30, 2025

Read more
January 30, 2025

The recent wildfires in greater Los Angeles have left a devastating mark, claiming lives and destroying entire neighborhoods. For more...
News

Pacific Park Joins Effort to Support Wildfire Relief

January 30, 2025

Read more
January 30, 2025

Although the devastating Pacific Palisades and Eaton fires that took lives and scorched over 40,000 acres didn’t touch Pacific Park...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Hosts Free E-Waste and Paper Shredding Event This Weekend

January 30, 2025

Read more
January 30, 2025

Dispose of Old Electronics and Sensitive Documents Safely and Easily Culver City will hold an e-waste collection and paper shredding...

Photo: Facebook
News

Beverly Hills PD Makes Arrests Multiple Suspects of Members of Statewide Burglary Ring

January 30, 2025

Read more
January 30, 2025

Authorities Recover Stolen Firearms, Jewelry, Luxury Items in a Multi-Agency Operation Beverly Hills police have arrested three suspects in connection...

Photo: Jeff Garris
News

Former SWAT Officer Who Braved Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Loses Everything in Palisades Fire

January 30, 2025

Read more
January 30, 2025

Jeff Garris, a Retired Pittsburgh SWAT Officer, Faces a New Battle After Losing His Home By Zach Armstrong It happened...

Photo: YouTube
News

Two More Suspects Charged in Wildfire-Related Crimes, Bringing Total to 25 Suspects

January 30, 2025

Read more
January 30, 2025

LA County Prosecutors Have Filed Felony Charges of Burglary and Attempted Arson Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman...

Photo: Official
Entertainment, News

FireAid Benefit Concert to Raise Funds for Wildfire Recovery and Prevention

January 29, 2025

Read more
January 29, 2025

Major Artists Unite for Two Live Concerts at Intuit Dome and Kia Forum  The FireAid benefit concert, set for Jan....

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR