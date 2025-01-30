February 1, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Pacific Park Joins Effort to Support Wildfire Relief

Although the devastating Pacific Palisades and Eaton fires that took lives and scorched over 40,000 acres didn’t touch Pacific Park at the Santa Monica Pier, the impact was close to home for the amusement park.

Nearly two miles from the Pacific Palisades, evacuations wereclose to the world-famous Santa Monica Pier.

Although still open, Pacific Park has turned its focus on helping wildfire victims and spreading the word on how to donate to the American Red Cross, The California Community Foundation and Santa MoniCARES — three organizations that are helping Southern California wildfire victims find relief.

In addition, they are assisting Palisades Charter High School to raise funds for building replacement and repairs. Immediate needs include restoring the tech infrastructure, finding temporary space for in-person instruction, funding additional buses for sports and team competitions (none can happen on campus), and replacing lost equipment. To donate directly to Pali High, please go to go.PaliHigh.org/RaisePali

Looking toward the Ferris wheel, Pacific Park has activated a campaign to support wildfire relief in view of thousands of amusement park visitors. The nine-story-tall Pacific Wheelilluminates withdirect contact information on how to donate to relief organizations and find resources and information about the wildfires.

“That’s the most important thing for us right now, we want to help the community, that is so important to the Pier. These are people who grew up coming to the Pier and people who work here. The biggest thing we can do for them is raise money,” said Nathan Smithson, Director of Marketing and Business Developmentfor Pacific Park.

Residents and guests are invited to a special “Locals’ Night for Fire Relief”on Thursday, January 23 from 3:30-10 p.m. The Santa Monica Pier, Pacific Park and KTLA will host a fundraiser for LA fire relief to support Palisades Charter High School, Red Cross, Santa MoniCARES and other local efforts during the evening. In addition to much needed fundraising, it’s a night of music, connection, and care for the community. Guests will enjoy amazing entertainment including youth activities, a car show, local DJs and so much more. 

“Non-profit organizations are on the front lines working directly with schools, businesses, and families who have lost so much”, Smithson said, “We hope to amplify the message that the most impactful way to help our neighbors is through monetary contributions to the organizations on the ground directly helping those affected by this disaster.”

Working over the weekend with Trumpia, an automated texting software company, messages were activatedon the Ferris wheel this week to ensure maximum exposure.

“Trumpia’s sales manager was very helpful in making this happen, they offered tremendous support for us and this fundraising campaign,” Smithson said. “Usually, text codes take up to 14 weeks to create, but we had to expedite the process because of the fires and Trumpia was understanding of that.”

While setting up this campaign, Pacific Park is also working with Santa Monica Travel and Tourism on additional resources. Updating often, the organization compiles a list of resources available to those in need, including special hotel rates for wildfire victims and first responders. The list can be found here.

“We’re going to try to make this campaign as citywide as possible.” Smithson said. “There are incredible organizations in Los Angeles and Santa Monica doing food and clothing donations for victims and we’re thankful to see the community, nonprofits and businesses stepping up and supporting one another.”

Pacific Park recommends a few trusted resources for information including the City of Santa Monica and Los Angeles County, regularly updated with information on closures, impacts and resources, as well as critical updates and summaries of activity related to the fires.

“As this dynamic situation continues to unfold, there will be more opportunities to collect and distribute in-kind donations and services. At this time, the most impactful way to help those in need is through monetary contributions to organizations with the infrastructure to get those funds to those in need quickly and efficiently,” Smithson added.

in News
Related Posts
Breaking News, News

Culver City Man to Plead Guilty of Crashing a Drone into Firefighting Aircraft

January 31, 2025

Read more
January 31, 2025

Drone Crash Grounded Canadian Super Scooper During Critical Period of the Palisades Fire The mystery of who was piloting the...
News, Video

(Video) See How Mirror Mirror Med Spa Can Unlock Your Beauty

January 31, 2025

Read more
January 31, 2025

For More Info, Go To https://www.mirrormedspa.com/ For More Info, Go To https://t.co/8b5oeMsFaH pic.twitter.com/c71QQdhHqE — Westside Today (@WestsideLAToday) January 31, 2025
News

Quake Strong Steps Up to Help Rebuild Los Angeles

January 30, 2025

Read more
January 30, 2025

The recent wildfires in greater Los Angeles have left a devastating mark, claiming lives and destroying entire neighborhoods. For more...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Hosts Free E-Waste and Paper Shredding Event This Weekend

January 30, 2025

Read more
January 30, 2025

Dispose of Old Electronics and Sensitive Documents Safely and Easily Culver City will hold an e-waste collection and paper shredding...

Photo: Facebook
News

Beverly Hills PD Makes Arrests Multiple Suspects of Members of Statewide Burglary Ring

January 30, 2025

Read more
January 30, 2025

Authorities Recover Stolen Firearms, Jewelry, Luxury Items in a Multi-Agency Operation Beverly Hills police have arrested three suspects in connection...

Photo: Jeff Garris
News

Former SWAT Officer Who Braved Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Loses Everything in Palisades Fire

January 30, 2025

Read more
January 30, 2025

Jeff Garris, a Retired Pittsburgh SWAT Officer, Faces a New Battle After Losing His Home By Zach Armstrong It happened...

Photo: YouTube
News

Two More Suspects Charged in Wildfire-Related Crimes, Bringing Total to 25 Suspects

January 30, 2025

Read more
January 30, 2025

LA County Prosecutors Have Filed Felony Charges of Burglary and Attempted Arson Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman...

Photo: Official
Entertainment, News

FireAid Benefit Concert to Raise Funds for Wildfire Recovery and Prevention

January 29, 2025

Read more
January 29, 2025

Major Artists Unite for Two Live Concerts at Intuit Dome and Kia Forum  The FireAid benefit concert, set for Jan....

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

The New School Launches Job Assistance for Restaurant Workers Displaced by Wildfires

January 29, 2025

Read more
January 29, 2025

Free Placement Services Connect Hospitality Workers with Restaurants in Need of Staff In response to the devastation caused by recent...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Top Chefs Unite for Exclusive LA Fundraiser Benefiting Wildfire-Affected Restaurants and World Central Kitchen

January 29, 2025

Read more
January 29, 2025

All-Star Culinary Lineup For a One-Night-Only Experience in Beverly Hills  Some of the most celebrated names in the culinary world...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Culver City’s Night Market Returns to Celebrate AANHPI Culture

January 29, 2025

Read more
January 29, 2025

Free Community Event to Feature Food, Performances and More The second annual Night Market, an event highlighting Asian American, Native...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Santa Monica’s Cherished Cassia to Close After Nearly a Decade After Series of Setbacks

January 29, 2025

Read more
January 29, 2025

Incredible Southeast Asian-Inspired Restaurant Cites Rising Costs, Financial Challenges Cassia, the acclaimed Southeast Asian-inspired restaurant, will close its doors in...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Rental Prices Surge After Wildfires, Report Finds Violations of Price Gouging Laws

January 29, 2025

Read more
January 29, 2025

New Report Finds Illegal Rent Hikes Skyrocketed by 5,065% The new report from a tenant advocacy group revealed a sharp...

Photo: Facebook
Food & Drink, News

Horizon Organic Milk Recalled Over Premature Spoilage Risk

January 28, 2025

Read more
January 28, 2025

FDA Warns Nearly 20,000 Cases May Be Affected in California Horizon Organic, a company known for its organic food products,...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Culver City Police Department Warns of Scammers Impersonating Officials

January 28, 2025

Read more
January 28, 2025

Fraudsters use spoofed phone numbers to steal personal information The Culver City Police Department is warning residents about a recent...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR