Culver City Hosts Free E-Waste and Paper Shredding Event This Weekend

Dispose of Old Electronics and Sensitive Documents Safely and Easily

Culver City will hold an e-waste collection and paper shredding event on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., providing residents with an opportunity to dispose of old electronics and sensitive documents in an environmentally responsible manner.

The event, designed as a drive-up, drop-off service, will take place at a designated location where staff will be available to assist with unloading items. Homeboy Recycling, a certified electronics recycler, will handle all e-waste in compliance with industry standards to ensure data security and environmental safety.

Most electronics will be accepted, though refrigerators, thermostats, and air conditioners are not eligible for disposal. All hard drives and data storage devices will be destroyed following National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) guidelines.

Residents may also bring up to six boxes of paper for shredding, with box dimensions limited to 18″x12″x10″. Shredding will be conducted according to Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) standards.

The event will proceed as scheduled unless rain occurs, in which case only the paper shredding portion will be canceled.