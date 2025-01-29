January 31, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Top Chefs Unite for Exclusive LA Fundraiser Benefiting Wildfire-Affected Restaurants and World Central Kitchen

Photo: Official

All-Star Culinary Lineup For a One-Night-Only Experience in Beverly Hills 

Some of the most celebrated names in the culinary world will come together for an evening of fine dining, wine, and philanthropy to support Los Angeles’ restaurant community impacted by recent wildfires. This unforgettable night will take place on February 27 at Lawry’s The Prime Rib in Beverly Hills. 

The event will feature an all-star lineup of chefs, including Daniel Boulud, Ruth Reichl, Suzanne Goin, Josiah Citrin, Nyesha Arrington, Phil Rosenthal, Billy Harris, William Bradley, Jeremy Fox, Ludo Lefebvre, Curtis Stone, Jonathan Waxman, Andreas Roller, Jenn Harris, Javier Plascencia, Burt Bakman, Jordan Kahn, Katianna & John Hong, Michael Cimarusti, Timothy Cardenas, Tiffany Dela Pena, Niki Nakayama and Carole Iida-Nakayama, Clemence de Lutz, Ryan Wilson, Jon Wood, and Jon Yao.

Tickets for the fundraiser will go on sale Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. PST. Sponsorship packages are available now. Those interested in joining the waitlist or receiving ticket updates can email community@restaurant-solutions.com. There are two incredible experiences available for guests: 

From 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 pm:

1-Hour Intimate VIP Michelin Experience hosted by Ruth Reichl and Jenn Harris, Hosted by 9 Times James Beard Award Winner Ruth Reichl and LA Times Food Columnist Jenn Harris featuring meet and greet with the Chefs based on availability.

CAnapes by Josiah Citrin, Michael Cimarusti, Jordan Kahn, Niki Nakayama and Carole Iida–Nakayama, William Bradley, Curtis Stone, Jon Yao

Astrea Caviar tasting experience with Lawry’s Famous Potato Chips, elevated wines, and cocktails.

An 8-course Dinner with Exceptional Wines, Welcome Cocktail, and Beer [All Inclusive]

Featuring Chefs Daniel Boulud, Jonathan Waxman and Nyesha Arrington, Ludovic Lefebvre, Jeremy Fox and Katianna Hong and John Hong, Suzanne Goin and Tiffany dela Pena and Tim Cardenas, Burt Bakman and Javier Plascencia, Andreas Roller, Clemence de Lutz

First responders will be honored and there will be a live auction with one-of-a-kind packages, hosted by Billy Harris.

Host Chef: Ryan Wilson & Jon Wood

Proceeds from the event will benefit World Central Kitchen, which has been in Los Angeles at the Palisades and Eaton Fire sites for weeks giving away free hot meals to evacuees and first responders, and Restaurants Care, a non-profit relief fund for F+B workers and restaurants right here in California.

