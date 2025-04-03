WeHo’s WeHappy Wednesdays Serve Up Big Discounts In Addition to Zero Parking Fees

Free Parking and $5 Cocktails? WeHo Makes Wednesdays Worth It
The City of West Hollywood and the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s WeHappy Wednesdays, the weekly initiative aimed at boosting local businesses, isn’t just about free parking.
It comes with some great discounts at many of the city’s best restaurants and bars.
Participating venues across West Hollywood’s distinct neighborhoods are offering exclusive Wednesday-only promotions, from discounted drinks to half-off menu items. Here’s a sampling of the deals by district:
Design District
- Gracias Madre: $9 margaritas, $6 beers, $8 wines
- The Butcher’s Daughter: $7 beers, $10 wines, $12 cocktails; Wine Wednesdays include $10 wines and half-off select bottles
- Granville: $5.50 beers, $8.50 wines, cocktails, and bites starting at $6.50
- Zinc Café: $5 beers, $8 wines, share plates starting at $8
- Atacama Home: 10% off regular-priced items from 4 p.m. to close
- Bloom Boom: $45 flower bar specials from 4 to 6 p.m.
- Red Fish: 20% off every Wednesday in April
East Side
- Formosa Café: $5 beers, $8 wines, $10 cocktails and food
- Las Perlas: $6 beers, $12 cocktails
- Jones Hollywood: $5 beers, $8.50 wines, cocktails from $12.50
- Robby’s WeHo: $5 house wines and bottled beers (3–6 p.m. daily), plus Sunday brunch specials
Sunset Strip
- Katana: Drinks starting at $7
- State Social House: Drinks from $4
- Bar Next Door: Discounted cocktails, plus free pizza coin with purchase of two happy hour drinks
- Whiskey A Go Go: $2 off all drinks
- 1 Hotel: Wine and bite specials at 1 Kitchen; 20% off local spa treatments at Bamford Wellness Spa
Rainbow District
- 33 Taps: $5 drafts, $8 cocktails
- Hi Tops: $5 drinks
- Beaches WeHo, Gym Bar WeHo: $5 cocktails
- The Abbey: $8 beers, $10 well drinks, discounts on select appetizers and martinis
- Sweat Yoga: $199 unlimited membership; buy two months, get third free; $30 new student special
- Hugo’s: $6 beers/wines, $8 cocktails, $10 martinis
- SUR Restaurant: Half-off wine bottles, $15 pasta specials
- Rocco’s WeHo: 5 wings for $8 or $5 for single-flavor sets; $5 well cocktails and pints
- Revolver: 2-for-1 drinks from 5–9 p.m.
Center-City
- WeHo Bistro: $5 beers, $10 cocktails
- La Bohème: $10 cocktails, $9 wines, $2 off draft beer, bites starting at $6
- Or Bar: $9 well drinks
- Connie & Ted’s: $6 beers, $8 wines/cocktails
- Pura Vita: $10 aperitifs/wines, $6 beers, snack specials, select Italian wines on discount
For full details and an updated list of venues, visit wehochamber.com