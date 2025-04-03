WeHo’s WeHappy Wednesdays Serve Up Big Discounts In Addition to Zero Parking Fees

Free Parking and $5 Cocktails? WeHo Makes Wednesdays Worth It

The City of West Hollywood and the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s WeHappy Wednesdays, the weekly initiative aimed at boosting local businesses, isn’t just about free parking.

It comes with some great discounts at many of the city’s best restaurants and bars.

Participating venues across West Hollywood’s distinct neighborhoods are offering exclusive Wednesday-only promotions, from discounted drinks to half-off menu items. Here’s a sampling of the deals by district:

Design District

Gracias Madre: $9 margaritas, $6 beers, $8 wines



The Butcher’s Daughter: $7 beers, $10 wines, $12 cocktails; Wine Wednesdays include $10 wines and half-off select bottles



Granville: $5.50 beers, $8.50 wines, cocktails, and bites starting at $6.50



Zinc Café: $5 beers, $8 wines, share plates starting at $8



Atacama Home: 10% off regular-priced items from 4 p.m. to close



Bloom Boom: $45 flower bar specials from 4 to 6 p.m.



Red Fish: 20% off every Wednesday in April

Photo Credit: The Butcher’s Daughter

East Side

Formosa Café: $5 beers, $8 wines, $10 cocktails and food



Las Perlas: $6 beers, $12 cocktails



Jones Hollywood: $5 beers, $8.50 wines, cocktails from $12.50



Robby’s WeHo: $5 house wines and bottled beers (3–6 p.m. daily), plus Sunday brunch specials

Photo Credit: Katana

Sunset Strip

Katana: Drinks starting at $7



State Social House: Drinks from $4



Bar Next Door: Discounted cocktails, plus free pizza coin with purchase of two happy hour drinks



Whiskey A Go Go: $2 off all drinks



1 Hotel: Wine and bite specials at 1 Kitchen; 20% off local spa treatments at Bamford Wellness Spa

Photo Credit: Sur Restaurant

Rainbow District

33 Taps: $5 drafts, $8 cocktails



Hi Tops: $5 drinks



Beaches WeHo, Gym Bar WeHo: $5 cocktails



The Abbey: $8 beers, $10 well drinks, discounts on select appetizers and martinis



Sweat Yoga: $199 unlimited membership; buy two months, get third free; $30 new student special



Hugo’s: $6 beers/wines, $8 cocktails, $10 martinis



SUR Restaurant: Half-off wine bottles, $15 pasta specials



Rocco’s WeHo: 5 wings for $8 or $5 for single-flavor sets; $5 well cocktails and pints



Revolver: 2-for-1 drinks from 5–9 p.m.

Photo Credit: La Bohème

Center-City

WeHo Bistro: $5 beers, $10 cocktails



La Bohème: $10 cocktails, $9 wines, $2 off draft beer, bites starting at $6



Or Bar: $9 well drinks



Connie & Ted’s: $6 beers, $8 wines/cocktails



Pura Vita: $10 aperitifs/wines, $6 beers, snack specials, select Italian wines on discount



For full details and an updated list of venues, visit wehochamber.com