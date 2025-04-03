April 3, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Scoop Dreams Come True: Van Leeuwen Launches New Beverly Hills Shop

Photo: Facebook

Van Leeuwen’s Beverly Hills Opening Comes With Sweet Perks

Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, a New York City-born brand celebrated for its rich, made-from-scratch dairy and vegan flavors, will open a new scoop shop in Beverly Hills on Friday, April 4. According to the shop’s Instagram story, you can get a scoop from co-founders Pete Van Leeuwen and Laura O’Neill.

The new location at 253 S. Beverly Drive marks the company’s 75th brick-and-mortar store nationwide. To celebrate the opening, Van Leeuwen will offer $1 scoops from 3 to 5 p.m. and give away free tote bags to the first 100 customers beginning at 3 p.m. The store will be open from 11:00 a.m. to midnight on opening day.

Launched in 2008 from a yellow ice cream truck in New York City, Van Leeuwen gained a cult following for its French-style ice cream, which uses twice the amount of egg yolks typically found in traditional recipes. The brand has become nationally recognized for its innovative, high-quality flavors made with premium ingredients and free of unnecessary additives.

Van Leeuwen’s rotating menu includes more than 30 signature flavors such as Vanilla Bean (named best vanilla by The New York Times), Honeycomb, Praline Butter Cake, Pistachio (featuring nuts sourced from Sicily’s Mount Etna), and Marionberry Cheesecake, made with berries from Oregon’s Stahlbush Island Farms.

Vegan offerings are just as diverse and include options like Banana Bread Pudding, Strawberry Shortcake, and Peanut Butter Brownie Honeycomb.

The brand is also known for limited-edition collaborations, including unconventional flavors like Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, Hidden Valley Ranch, and espresso ice cream developed with singer Sabrina Carpenter and NBA star Jimmy Butler’s BIGFACE Coffee.

In addition to scoops, the Beverly Hills shop will serve milkshakes, sundaes, root beer floats, waffle cones, ice cream sandwiches, and pints to-go.

