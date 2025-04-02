Metro LA Pushes Back Sepulveda Transit Community Meetings

Environmental Review Delay Prompts Metro to Reschedule

Metro announced that community meetings scheduled for early April to discuss the Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project have been postponed.

Originally planned for April 3, 4, and 5, the meetings were delayed to allow project officials additional time to finalize key components of the Draft Environmental Impact Report (DEIR). Metro officials cited the project’s complexity and significance in the decision to reschedule.

“The Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project is both complex and consequential to improving mobility for millions of Angelenos and visitors,” Metro said in a statement. “We must ensure all details are confirmed before we release the DEIR.”

Metro did not provide new dates for the postponed meetings but assured the public they would be announced with ample notice. These meetings are of notable interest to residents of Westwood, Brentwood, Culver City, and other areas of West Los Angeles adjacent to the 405 Freeway. Despite the delay, officials encouraged the public to remain engaged with the project by visiting Metro’s recently launched Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project Hub. The online portal features new project visuals, including renderings of train interiors and exteriors, proposed station layouts, and maintenance and storage facility designs.