Put the Phone Down: LAPD and CHP Targets Distracted Drivers in April Crackdown

Hands-Free Law Violations Could Now Cost You More Than Just a Fine

Throughout April, the Los Angeles Police Department will step up enforcement efforts targeting drivers who violate California’s hands-free cell phone law as part of Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

The initiative aims to curb distracted driving, which remains a leading cause of vehicle crashes across the state. Under current California law, it is illegal for drivers to hold a phone or electronic communication device while operating a motor vehicle. This includes activities such as texting, making calls, or using apps.

Violators face fines, and a point will be added to the driver’s record for a second offense within 36 months of a prior conviction.

“If you need to make a call or program your GPS, pull over to a safe location,” LAPD officials said in a statement. “Before getting behind the wheel, silence your phone or place it out of reach to avoid temptation.”

The effort is part of a statewide campaign to reduce traffic collisions and raise public awareness of the dangers of distracted driving. The California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, provided funding for the program.

The California Highway Patrol launched a 24-hour “Maximum Enforcement Period” beginning Monday, April 1, at 6 a.m. and running through Tuesday, April 2, at 5:59 a.m., focusing exclusively on distracted driving violations to emphasize that officers on the freeways in Los Angeles will also be on alert for distracted driving.

“All available officers will be on patrol,” the CHP said in a separate statement. “Keep your eyes on the road, your hands on the wheel, and make the smart choice: Drive safe.”