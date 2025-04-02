April 3, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Saijo Hand Roll Rolls into Culver City with Premium Japanese Ingredients

Photo Credit: Dolores Quintana

Binchotan-Fired Perfection: Saijo Rolls Out Premium Sushi in West LA

A new destination for hand rolls and Japanese culinary craftsmanship has arrived in Culver City. Saijo Hand Roll officially opened its doors on April 2 at 12473 Washington Blvd., offering guests a sensational and authentic experience with its meticulously crafted dishes.

Billed as a “Live Front Row Culinary Journey,” Saijo emphasizes premium ingredients and traditional Japanese techniques. Diners can expect standout items featuring some of the finest imports from Japan, including rare Ariake nori, bluefin tuna, and Arita Wagyu beef.

One of the highlights of Saijo’s menu is its use of Ariake nori, a high-quality seaweed cultivated in the nutrient-rich waters of Ariake Bay. Known for its soft texture, sweet flavor, and rich umami, only 10% of Ariake Bay’s yearly yield qualifies as first-harvest nori—making it a rare and prized ingredient. Saijo sources this seaweed directly from local producers, ensuring freshness and authenticity. It is some of the best nori that this writer has ever tasted. 

Bluefin tuna also plays a starring role, with premium cuts such as otoro (fatty tuna belly) featured on the menu. Celebrated for its high-fat content and buttery texture, bluefin tuna is widely regarded as the finest among tunas.

To further elevate flavors, the restaurant utilizes Binchotan charcoal, a traditional Japanese charcoal known for its high infrared heat and clean burn. Unlike conventional BBQ coals, Binchotan imparts a delicate aroma and enhances the natural taste of grilled ingredients without overpowering them.

Another menu centerpiece is Arita Wagyu, a luxurious cut of beef sourced from cattle raised under strict health protocols in Japan’s Miyazaki Prefecture. Free from antibiotics and growth hormones, these cows are fed an all-natural diet and drink pure spring water. The result is tender, marbled meat with a clean, rich flavor and a melt-in-your-mouth texture.

Saijo Hand Roll will be open weekly from Wednesday to Friday, 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Saturday to Sunday, 12:00 p.m. to  2:30 p.m., and 4:30 p.m. to  9:30 p.m., and will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

Saijo was founded by Tomo Takahashi, who was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2022 by Nation’s Restaurant News. Jinya Ramen Bar, founded in 2010, has over 70 restaurants and multiple new locations in the pipeline. JINYA’s focus on kaizen, the Japanese practice of continuous improvement, means its guests will always experience the best ramen. From the water used to prepare its broth to the special aging process that its noodles undergo, Jinya pays meticulous attention to everything that goes into its guests’ bowls. JINYA also operates bushi byJinya, Robata JINYA, LBD Japanese Bar and Lounge, and JINYA Ramen Express. For more information, visit jinyaramenbar.com

