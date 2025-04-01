Five Arrested in Culver City After Attempted Carjacking and Vandalism Incident

Gun, Warrants, and Broken Glass: Culver City Police Tackle Two Crimes

Police arrested four juveniles in connection with an attempted carjacking last week and apprehended another man on Monday morning for felony vandalism and assault on a peace officer in two separate incidents that underscore a busy week for Culver City law enforcement.

On March 27, shortly after 5 p.m., Culver City Police received a radio call reporting an attempted carjacking in the 6100 block of Sepulveda Boulevard. According to authorities, four male juveniles approached a man and attempted to steal his vehicle. One of the suspects allegedly brandished a firearm and demanded the keys while the others surrounded the victim.

The victim told the group the vehicle did not belong to him, prompting the suspects to flee southbound on Sepulveda Boulevard. Responding officers canvassed the area and spotted one of the suspects fleeing toward the SR-90 freeway overpass. The suspect was reportedly seen reaching for his waistband as he ran, but officers quickly apprehended him. Two additional suspects were located nearby and taken into custody without incident. The fourth suspect was found shortly after and arrested.

A search of the area turned up a loaded firearm believed to have been used in the crime, police said. All four individuals involved were confirmed to be juveniles and were booked accordingly.

In a separate incident days later, on March 31 at approximately 9:31 a.m., officers responded to a report of vandalism at a business in the 5000 block of Overland Avenue. Witnesses said the suspect had shattered a large glass window.

Officers located a man matching the description near the intersection of Farragut Drive and Overland Avenue. During a search, the suspect became combative and attempted to strike and kick officers. Despite the struggle, officers were able to safely detain him.

Further investigation revealed the suspect had two outstanding warrants—one for arson and another for vandalism. He was arrested on charges of felony vandalism and attempted battery on a peace officer.