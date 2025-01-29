January 31, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

The New School Launches Job Assistance for Restaurant Workers Displaced by Wildfires

Photo: Instagram

Free Placement Services Connect Hospitality Workers with Restaurants in Need of Staff

In response to the devastation caused by recent wildfires, New School is providing free job placement services to connect displaced industry professionals with restaurants in need of workers.

Impacted restaurant workers can apply for assistance by completing a brief questionnaire on the New School website here. The organization will then match applicants with available job opportunities.

Restaurants and bars seeking staff who would like to help and be connected with displaced workers can contact the New School through the same link.

For those not directly affected, New School is offering ways to contribute, including fundraisers and industry relief efforts aimed at supporting restaurants and hospitality workers. You can access a list of restaurants and individuals seeking help or who can take donations here.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Photo: Official
Entertainment, News

FireAid Benefit Concert to Raise Funds for Wildfire Recovery and Prevention

January 29, 2025

Read more
January 29, 2025

Major Artists Unite for Two Live Concerts at Intuit Dome and Kia Forum  The FireAid benefit concert, set for Jan....

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Top Chefs Unite for Exclusive LA Fundraiser Benefiting Wildfire-Affected Restaurants and World Central Kitchen

January 29, 2025

Read more
January 29, 2025

All-Star Culinary Lineup For a One-Night-Only Experience in Beverly Hills  Some of the most celebrated names in the culinary world...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Culver City’s Night Market Returns to Celebrate AANHPI Culture

January 29, 2025

Read more
January 29, 2025

Free Community Event to Feature Food, Performances and More The second annual Night Market, an event highlighting Asian American, Native...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Santa Monica’s Cherished Cassia to Close After Nearly a Decade After Series of Setbacks

January 29, 2025

Read more
January 29, 2025

Incredible Southeast Asian-Inspired Restaurant Cites Rising Costs, Financial Challenges Cassia, the acclaimed Southeast Asian-inspired restaurant, will close its doors in...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Rental Prices Surge After Wildfires, Report Finds Violations of Price Gouging Laws

January 29, 2025

Read more
January 29, 2025

New Report Finds Illegal Rent Hikes Skyrocketed by 5,065% The new report from a tenant advocacy group revealed a sharp...

Photo: Facebook
Food & Drink, News

Horizon Organic Milk Recalled Over Premature Spoilage Risk

January 28, 2025

Read more
January 28, 2025

FDA Warns Nearly 20,000 Cases May Be Affected in California Horizon Organic, a company known for its organic food products,...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Culver City Police Department Warns of Scammers Impersonating Officials

January 28, 2025

Read more
January 28, 2025

Fraudsters use spoofed phone numbers to steal personal information The Culver City Police Department is warning residents about a recent...

Photo: Facebook
News

Three Detained in Culver City After CCPD Officers Find Ghost Guns, Drugs, and Stolen Credit Cards

January 27, 2025

Read more
January 27, 2025

Routine Patrol Near la Ballona Creek Leads to Arrests and the Discovery of Illegal Firearms Culver City Police officers patrolling...

Photo: Instagram
News

Los Angeles District Attorney Hochman Announces No Charges Filed in Marilyn Manson Investigation

January 27, 2025

Read more
January 27, 2025

Four-Year Probe Concludes as LADA Hochman Cites Factors in Decision  A four-year investigation into allegations of domestic violence and sexual...

Photo: LA County
News

Evacuation Orders Lifted as Fire Containment Hits 95% in the Palisades Fire Area

January 27, 2025

Read more
January 27, 2025

Residents Can Return with Home Access Passes; Road Closures, Curfews Remain All evacuation orders have been lifted for residents in...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Culver City Approves 95-Unit Affordable Housing Project to Combat Homelessness

January 26, 2025

Read more
January 26, 2025

Jubilo Village to Provide Permanent Supportive Housing and Family Units Culver City is moving forward with plans to build a...

Photo: Instagram: ChampagnePapi
News, Real Estate

Drake’s $88 Million Beverly Hills Estate Still Awaits a Buyer as Mansion Goes on Rental Market

January 26, 2025

Read more
January 26, 2025

After Two Years Without a Sale, Hip Hop Star Tries a New Tack Rapper and music mogul Drake is seeking...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Rainstorm Continues, May Become Thunderstorms: Flood Advisories Issued for Recent Burn Areas

January 26, 2025

Read more
January 26, 2025

Residents Near Wildfire Burn Scars Face Heightened Debris Flow Risks The National Weather Service of Los Angeles issued flood advisories...
News, Video

(Video) Quake Strong is Here to Rebuild Through Disaster

January 24, 2025

Read more
January 24, 2025

For More Information, Go To https://quakestrong.com/ For More Information, Go To https://t.co/4rxVcRLYGi pic.twitter.com/N0Mb0IKOec — Westside Today (@WestsideLAToday) January 24, 2025
News, Video

(Video) Celebrating 60 Years of Academics, Arts & Athletics

January 23, 2025

Read more
January 23, 2025

Join our international community! Preschool through 12th grade, private school in West Los Angeles, No French knowledge required to enroll. Join...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR