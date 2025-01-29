The New School Launches Job Assistance for Restaurant Workers Displaced by Wildfires

Free Placement Services Connect Hospitality Workers with Restaurants in Need of Staff

In response to the devastation caused by recent wildfires, New School is providing free job placement services to connect displaced industry professionals with restaurants in need of workers.

Impacted restaurant workers can apply for assistance by completing a brief questionnaire on the New School website here. The organization will then match applicants with available job opportunities.

Restaurants and bars seeking staff who would like to help and be connected with displaced workers can contact the New School through the same link.

For those not directly affected, New School is offering ways to contribute, including fundraisers and industry relief efforts aimed at supporting restaurants and hospitality workers. You can access a list of restaurants and individuals seeking help or who can take donations here.