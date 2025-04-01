Mid-City Freeway Death Under Investigation After Caltrans Workers Find Blanket-Covered Body

Woman Discovered on 10 Freeway Shoulder Identified; CHP Launches Probe

Caltrans workers discovered a woman’s dead body around 9:00 a.m. Sunday, at an accident investigation turnout on the westbound side of the freeway, just east of La Brea Avenue in the Mid-City area, according to the CHP.

The California Highway Patrol was called in to investigate the death after the woman’s body was discovered covered with a white blanket.

On Monday, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman as 33-year-old Evelin Morales Garcia. Her city of residence was not immediately released. The California Highway Patrol’s Southern Division Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation. Officials have not disclosed a cause of death or whether foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the CHP’s Southern Division Special Services Unit at 323-644-9550 or 323-259-3200.