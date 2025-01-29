FireAid Benefit Concert to Raise Funds for Wildfire Recovery and Prevention

Major Artists Unite for Two Live Concerts at Intuit Dome and Kia Forum

The FireAid benefit concert, set for Jan. 30 at Intuit Dome and Kia Forum, will raise funds to help rebuild communities devastated by wildfires. Contributions made in connection with the event will be distributed under the advisement of the Annenberg Foundation, supporting both immediate relief efforts and long-term initiatives to prevent future fire disasters across Southern California.

Intuit Dome

Billie Eilish

Earth, Wind & Fire

Gracie Abrams

Jelly Roll

Katy Perry

Lady Gaga

Lil Baby

Olivia Rodrigo

Peso Pluma

Rod Stewart

Stevie Wonder

Sting

Tate McRae

Kia Forum

Alanis Morissette

Anderson.Paak

The Black Crowes

Dave Matthews & John Mayer

Dawes

Graham Nash

Green Day

John Fogerty

Joni Mitchell

No Doubt

Pink

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Stephen Stills

Stevie Nicks

The concert is being produced by Shelli, Irving, and the Azoff family, alongside producing partner Live Nation and operating partner, the LA Clippers. Joel Gallen of Tenth Planet will serve as executive producer, with Rick Krim as FireAid’s talent producer.

Tickets remain available through Ticketmaster, with 100% of proceeds going directly to FireAid relief efforts. All venue and ticketing service fees have been waived.

For those unable to attend in person, FireAid will be broadcast and streamed live across multiple platforms, including Amazon Music/Prime Video, Apple Music, the Apple TV app, Disney+/Hulu, Facebook/Instagram, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Max, Netflix/Tudum, Paramount+, Peacock/NBC News Now, SiriusXM’s “LIFE with John Mayer” channel, SoundCloud, Veeps, and YouTube.

Additionally, select AMC Theatre and Regal Cinema locations nationwide will host screenings of the event, allowing more people to support the cause.