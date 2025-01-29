January 31, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City’s Night Market Returns to Celebrate AANHPI Culture

Photo: Facebook

Free Community Event to Feature Food, Performances and More

The second annual Night Market, an event highlighting Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) businesses, will take place Jan. 31 at Culver City High School.

The free event, open to the public, aims to support local businesses, showcase career pathways, and foster community engagement while celebrating the cultural contributions of the AANHPI community. Attendees will experience an amazing array of Asian American cuisine, creativity, and performances.

The market will feature food from Afghanistan, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, and more. Entertainment will include a dragon parade, hip-hop performances, Filipino martial arts demonstrations, Hawaiian dance, and Japanese taiko drumming. Vendors will also offer merchandise, resources, and services from local businesses and nonprofit organizations.

“Night Market celebrates the ingenuity, resiliency, and entrepreneurial spirit of the AANHPI community,” said Stephanie Loredo, founder of the Culver City High School AANHPI Parent Affinity Group and vice president of the Culver City School Board of Education. “Considering the challenging times our community is facing today, it is vital to provide programming that affirms the identities of our diverse population in Los Angeles County, thereby creating spaces of economic opportunity, relationship building, and cultural holiday sharing, while honoring the contributions of AANHPI members.”

The event is hosted by the Culver City High School AANHPI Parent Affinity Group, which seeks to foster dialogue, strengthen community ties, and promote AANHPI leadership.

The Night Market will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 4401 Elenda St. in Culver City. Free parking will be available at the lot on the corner of Elenda Street and Farragut Drive.

For more information on the event, the food, and the entertainers, visit ccnightmarket.my.canva.site.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Photo: Official
Entertainment, News

FireAid Benefit Concert to Raise Funds for Wildfire Recovery and Prevention

January 29, 2025

Read more
January 29, 2025

Major Artists Unite for Two Live Concerts at Intuit Dome and Kia Forum  The FireAid benefit concert, set for Jan....

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

The New School Launches Job Assistance for Restaurant Workers Displaced by Wildfires

January 29, 2025

Read more
January 29, 2025

Free Placement Services Connect Hospitality Workers with Restaurants in Need of Staff In response to the devastation caused by recent...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Top Chefs Unite for Exclusive LA Fundraiser Benefiting Wildfire-Affected Restaurants and World Central Kitchen

January 29, 2025

Read more
January 29, 2025

All-Star Culinary Lineup For a One-Night-Only Experience in Beverly Hills  Some of the most celebrated names in the culinary world...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Santa Monica’s Cherished Cassia to Close After Nearly a Decade After Series of Setbacks

January 29, 2025

Read more
January 29, 2025

Incredible Southeast Asian-Inspired Restaurant Cites Rising Costs, Financial Challenges Cassia, the acclaimed Southeast Asian-inspired restaurant, will close its doors in...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Rental Prices Surge After Wildfires, Report Finds Violations of Price Gouging Laws

January 29, 2025

Read more
January 29, 2025

New Report Finds Illegal Rent Hikes Skyrocketed by 5,065% The new report from a tenant advocacy group revealed a sharp...

Photo: Facebook
Food & Drink, News

Horizon Organic Milk Recalled Over Premature Spoilage Risk

January 28, 2025

Read more
January 28, 2025

FDA Warns Nearly 20,000 Cases May Be Affected in California Horizon Organic, a company known for its organic food products,...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Culver City Police Department Warns of Scammers Impersonating Officials

January 28, 2025

Read more
January 28, 2025

Fraudsters use spoofed phone numbers to steal personal information The Culver City Police Department is warning residents about a recent...

Photo: Facebook
News

Three Detained in Culver City After CCPD Officers Find Ghost Guns, Drugs, and Stolen Credit Cards

January 27, 2025

Read more
January 27, 2025

Routine Patrol Near la Ballona Creek Leads to Arrests and the Discovery of Illegal Firearms Culver City Police officers patrolling...

Photo: Instagram
News

Los Angeles District Attorney Hochman Announces No Charges Filed in Marilyn Manson Investigation

January 27, 2025

Read more
January 27, 2025

Four-Year Probe Concludes as LADA Hochman Cites Factors in Decision  A four-year investigation into allegations of domestic violence and sexual...

Photo: LA County
News

Evacuation Orders Lifted as Fire Containment Hits 95% in the Palisades Fire Area

January 27, 2025

Read more
January 27, 2025

Residents Can Return with Home Access Passes; Road Closures, Curfews Remain All evacuation orders have been lifted for residents in...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Culver City Approves 95-Unit Affordable Housing Project to Combat Homelessness

January 26, 2025

Read more
January 26, 2025

Jubilo Village to Provide Permanent Supportive Housing and Family Units Culver City is moving forward with plans to build a...

Photo: Instagram: ChampagnePapi
News, Real Estate

Drake’s $88 Million Beverly Hills Estate Still Awaits a Buyer as Mansion Goes on Rental Market

January 26, 2025

Read more
January 26, 2025

After Two Years Without a Sale, Hip Hop Star Tries a New Tack Rapper and music mogul Drake is seeking...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Rainstorm Continues, May Become Thunderstorms: Flood Advisories Issued for Recent Burn Areas

January 26, 2025

Read more
January 26, 2025

Residents Near Wildfire Burn Scars Face Heightened Debris Flow Risks The National Weather Service of Los Angeles issued flood advisories...
News, Video

(Video) Quake Strong is Here to Rebuild Through Disaster

January 24, 2025

Read more
January 24, 2025

For More Information, Go To https://quakestrong.com/ For More Information, Go To https://t.co/4rxVcRLYGi pic.twitter.com/N0Mb0IKOec — Westside Today (@WestsideLAToday) January 24, 2025
News, Video

(Video) Celebrating 60 Years of Academics, Arts & Athletics

January 23, 2025

Read more
January 23, 2025

Join our international community! Preschool through 12th grade, private school in West Los Angeles, No French knowledge required to enroll. Join...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR