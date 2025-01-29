Culver City’s Night Market Returns to Celebrate AANHPI Culture

Free Community Event to Feature Food, Performances and More

The second annual Night Market, an event highlighting Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) businesses, will take place Jan. 31 at Culver City High School.

The free event, open to the public, aims to support local businesses, showcase career pathways, and foster community engagement while celebrating the cultural contributions of the AANHPI community. Attendees will experience an amazing array of Asian American cuisine, creativity, and performances.

The market will feature food from Afghanistan, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, and more. Entertainment will include a dragon parade, hip-hop performances, Filipino martial arts demonstrations, Hawaiian dance, and Japanese taiko drumming. Vendors will also offer merchandise, resources, and services from local businesses and nonprofit organizations.

“Night Market celebrates the ingenuity, resiliency, and entrepreneurial spirit of the AANHPI community,” said Stephanie Loredo, founder of the Culver City High School AANHPI Parent Affinity Group and vice president of the Culver City School Board of Education. “Considering the challenging times our community is facing today, it is vital to provide programming that affirms the identities of our diverse population in Los Angeles County, thereby creating spaces of economic opportunity, relationship building, and cultural holiday sharing, while honoring the contributions of AANHPI members.”

The event is hosted by the Culver City High School AANHPI Parent Affinity Group, which seeks to foster dialogue, strengthen community ties, and promote AANHPI leadership.

The Night Market will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 4401 Elenda St. in Culver City. Free parking will be available at the lot on the corner of Elenda Street and Farragut Drive.

For more information on the event, the food, and the entertainers, visit ccnightmarket.my.canva.site.