Horizon Organic Milk Recalled Over Premature Spoilage Risk

FDA Warns Nearly 20,000 Cases May Be Affected in California

Horizon Organic, a company known for its organic food products, has recalled nearly 20,000 cases of organic plain, shelf stable whole milk because of potential premature spoilage, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Horizon has stated on its website that the products can be returned, saying, “If you purchased product that is subject to this voluntary recall, please keep your proof of purchase, including a copy of your receipt and available packaging information, and contact the company at 1-888-494-3020 to get more information about the recall and to learn more about whether you are eligible to receive a refund. Consumer Relations specialists are available Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, excluding holidays.”

The recall applies to 8-ounce boxes of the milk sold in California, Arizona and Nevada. The affected products have “best before” dates ranging from March 3 to March 7, 2025. The specific date codes are:

March 3, 2025

March 4, 2025

March 6, 2025

March 7, 2025

The recalled products include the following UPCs:

3663207113 (12-pack)

3663207127 (single unit)

According to the FDA, the recall was issued due to the “potential for premature product spoilage during shelf life.”