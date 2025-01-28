January 30, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Police Department Warns of Scammers Impersonating Officials

Fraudsters use spoofed phone numbers to steal personal information

The Culver City Police Department is warning residents about a recent surge in scams involving individuals impersonating department officials. The scammers are reportedly using technology to spoof the department’s phone number, making their calls appear legitimate.

Scammers are posing as Culver City Police Department officials, using official-sounding language to gain victims’ trust. They may request personal information under the guise of an urgent matter.

These impostors often ask for sensitive details, including Social Security numbers, bank account information, and home addresses. CCPD issued some tips on how to avoid being scammed.

  • Do Not Engage: If someone claiming to be from the Culver City Police Department asks for personal information, do not provide any details.
  • Verify the Caller: Hang up and contact the Culver City Police Department directly at (310) 253-6208 to confirm whether the call was legitimate.
  • Report Suspicious Activity: If you believe you have been targeted by this scam, report it immediately to the police.

The Culver City Police Department urges residents to share this information with friends and family to raise awareness and help protect the community from these scams.

Related Posts
Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Rental Prices Surge After Wildfires, Report Finds Violations of Price Gouging Laws

January 29, 2025

Read more
January 29, 2025

New Report Finds Illegal Rent Hikes Skyrocketed by 5,065% The new report from a tenant advocacy group revealed a sharp...

Photo: Facebook
Food & Drink, News

Horizon Organic Milk Recalled Over Premature Spoilage Risk

January 28, 2025

Read more
January 28, 2025

FDA Warns Nearly 20,000 Cases May Be Affected in California Horizon Organic, a company known for its organic food products,...

Photo: Facebook
News

Three Detained in Culver City After CCPD Officers Find Ghost Guns, Drugs, and Stolen Credit Cards

January 27, 2025

Read more
January 27, 2025

Routine Patrol Near la Ballona Creek Leads to Arrests and the Discovery of Illegal Firearms Culver City Police officers patrolling...

Photo: Instagram
News

Los Angeles District Attorney Hochman Announces No Charges Filed in Marilyn Manson Investigation

January 27, 2025

Read more
January 27, 2025

Four-Year Probe Concludes as LADA Hochman Cites Factors in Decision  A four-year investigation into allegations of domestic violence and sexual...

Photo: LA County
News

Evacuation Orders Lifted as Fire Containment Hits 95% in the Palisades Fire Area

January 27, 2025

Read more
January 27, 2025

Residents Can Return with Home Access Passes; Road Closures, Curfews Remain All evacuation orders have been lifted for residents in...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Culver City Approves 95-Unit Affordable Housing Project to Combat Homelessness

January 26, 2025

Read more
January 26, 2025

Jubilo Village to Provide Permanent Supportive Housing and Family Units Culver City is moving forward with plans to build a...

Photo: Instagram: ChampagnePapi
News, Real Estate

Drake’s $88 Million Beverly Hills Estate Still Awaits a Buyer as Mansion Goes on Rental Market

January 26, 2025

Read more
January 26, 2025

After Two Years Without a Sale, Hip Hop Star Tries a New Tack Rapper and music mogul Drake is seeking...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Rainstorm Continues, May Become Thunderstorms: Flood Advisories Issued for Recent Burn Areas

January 26, 2025

Read more
January 26, 2025

Residents Near Wildfire Burn Scars Face Heightened Debris Flow Risks The National Weather Service of Los Angeles issued flood advisories...
News, Video

(Video) Quake Strong is Here to Rebuild Through Disaster

January 24, 2025

Read more
January 24, 2025

For More Information, Go To https://quakestrong.com/ For More Information, Go To https://t.co/4rxVcRLYGi pic.twitter.com/N0Mb0IKOec — Westside Today (@WestsideLAToday) January 24, 2025
News, Video

(Video) Celebrating 60 Years of Academics, Arts & Athletics

January 23, 2025

Read more
January 23, 2025

Join our international community! Preschool through 12th grade, private school in West Los Angeles, No French knowledge required to enroll. Join...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Traffic Stop Uncovers Drugs, Illegal Firearm, and High-Capacity Magazine

January 23, 2025

Read more
January 23, 2025

Two Suspects During Late Night Traffic Stop that Yields Drugs and Illegal Weapon The Culver City Police Department (CCPD) said...

Photo: Official
News

Governor Newsom Signs $2.5 Billion Emergency Disaster Relief Bill to Aid Los Angeles County After Fire

January 23, 2025

Read more
January 23, 2025

Funding Will Expedite Rebuilding, Support Schools, Protect Residents From Price Gouging Governor Gavin Newsom joined local and state leaders near...

Photo Credit: The Academy
Entertainment, Film, News

Oscar Nominations Unveiled: Historic Firsts, Record-Breakers, and Conan O’Brien to Host the 97th Academy Awards

January 23, 2025

Read more
January 23, 2025

Actors Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang Make Early Morning Announcement Actors Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang unveiled the nominees for...

Photo: YouTube
Breaking News, News

Late Night Brush Fire Near 405 Freeway In Bel Air Burns 20 Acres at Getty Center Drive

January 23, 2025

Read more
January 23, 2025

LAFD’s Firefighting Helicopters Go To Work on Sudden Fire in Sepulveda Pass A brush fire broke out near the northbound...

Photo Credit: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Beloved Palms Taco Shop El Barrio Closes Its Doors After Six Years of Service

January 22, 2025

Read more
January 22, 2025

Economic Challenges Force the Neighborhood Restaurant to Shutter El Barrio, a cherished taco shop in the Palms District officially closed...

