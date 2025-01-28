Culver City Police Department Warns of Scammers Impersonating Officials

Fraudsters use spoofed phone numbers to steal personal information

The Culver City Police Department is warning residents about a recent surge in scams involving individuals impersonating department officials. The scammers are reportedly using technology to spoof the department’s phone number, making their calls appear legitimate.

Scammers are posing as Culver City Police Department officials, using official-sounding language to gain victims’ trust. They may request personal information under the guise of an urgent matter.

These impostors often ask for sensitive details, including Social Security numbers, bank account information, and home addresses. CCPD issued some tips on how to avoid being scammed.

Do Not Engage: If someone claiming to be from the Culver City Police Department asks for personal information, do not provide any details.

Verify the Caller: Hang up and contact the Culver City Police Department directly at (310) 253-6208 to confirm whether the call was legitimate.

Report Suspicious Activity: If you believe you have been targeted by this scam, report it immediately to the police.

The Culver City Police Department urges residents to share this information with friends and family to raise awareness and help protect the community from these scams.