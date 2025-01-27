Three Detained in Culver City After CCPD Officers Find Ghost Guns, Drugs, and Stolen Credit Cards

Routine Patrol Near la Ballona Creek Leads to Arrests and the Discovery of Illegal Firearms

Culver City Police officers patrolling the La Ballona Creek area last Thursday morning detained three individuals after uncovering a cache of illegal items, including firearms, drugs, and stolen credit cards.

According to police, officers noticed a man behaving suspiciously near a parked vehicle. When approached, the man attempted to flee on a bicycle while two others exited the vehicle.

After detaining all three suspects, officers conducted a search that revealed drug paraphernalia, illegal substances, ammunition, stolen credit cards, and two ghost guns—untraceable firearms typically assembled from parts without serial numbers.

One individual was issued a citation, while the other two were taken into custody and booked at the Culver City Jail.