Los Angeles District Attorney Hochman Announces No Charges Filed in Marilyn Manson Investigation

Four-Year Probe Concludes as LADA Hochman Cites Factors in Decision

A four-year investigation into allegations of domestic violence and sexual assault against Brian Warner, known professionally as Marilyn Manson, has concluded without charges, Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman announced on Friday.

The investigation, which focused on incidents alleged to have occurred between 2009 and 2011 at Manson’s West Hollywood residence, was conducted by detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in partnership with prosecutors from the District Attorney’s Office Sex Crimes Division.

Officials determined that allegations of domestic violence fell outside the statute of limitations, and evidence was insufficient to prove charges of sexual assault beyond a reasonable doubt.

The case initially came to prosecutors in September 2021 but was sent back to the sheriff’s department for additional evidence-gathering. The investigation included serving a search warrant at Manson’s West Hollywood home.

District Attorney Hochman praised the women who came forward with their allegations. “We recognize and applaud the courage and resilience of the women who shared their experiences,” he said. “We thank them for their cooperation and patience throughout the investigation.”

Actress Esme Bianco, one of Manson’s accusers and best known for her role in Game of Thrones, expressed disappointment in the decision. Bianco, who had previously supported Hochman during his election campaign, criticized the outcome in a statement on social media, “Whilst I am deeply disappointed by the decision of the District Attorney to not bring charges in the case against Brian Warner, I am sadly not surprised. Within our toxic culture of victim blaming; a lack of understanding of coercive control, the complex nature of sexual assault within intimate partnerships, and statutes of limitations that do not support the realities of healing; prosecutions face an oftentimes insurmountable hurdle.”

The allegations against Manson first surfaced in early 2021, when sheriff’s detectives began their investigation. Manson has consistently denied the accusations, calling them mischaracterizations of consensual relationships.