January 28, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Evacuation Orders Lifted as Fire Containment Hits 95% in the Palisades Fire Area

Photo: LA County

Residents Can Return with Home Access Passes; Road Closures, Curfews Remain

All evacuation orders have been lifted for residents in multiple zones impacted by the recent wildfire, officials announced. As of now, the fire is 95% contained, and inspections for 99% of structures within the fire perimeter have been completed, per CAL FIRE. Recovery efforts are being led by the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES).

Residents in the following zones are now permitted to return to their properties:

  • Santa Monica Mountains Zones: SSM-U010-A, SSM-U010-B
  • Malibu Zones: MAL-C111-B, MAL-C111-A, MAL-C112-B
  • Topanga Zones: TOP-U008-B, TOP-U007-A, TOP-U009-A
  • Other Zones: RMB-U030-A, RMB-U030-B, RMB-U030-F, RMB-U030-G, SDP-U029-A, RRC-U027-C, MTN-U028-A

In the City of Los Angeles, zones LOS-0767-E and LOS-0767-K are now accessible to residents only.

Residents must obtain access passes but no longer need escorts to re-enter affected areas. Passes can be obtained between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the designated check-in location:

Check-in Location:
Lot 3 – Beach Access
1150 Pacific Coast Highway
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Curfew hours remain in effect, and residents are advised to monitor weather conditions, as inclement weather could temporarily restrict access.

Several roads within the fire perimeter remain closed, with updates available online. Major closures include:

  • Topanga Canyon Boulevard: Closed between Grand View Drive and Pacific Coast Highway until further notice.
  • Pacific Coast Highway (PCH): Limited to essential traffic only, with law enforcement verifying residency at Carbon Beach for those traveling east or south.

Significant delays are expected, and temporary closures may occur due to ongoing repair work.

Contractors are permitted to enter fire-affected areas in the City of Los Angeles for assessment work. Contractors must provide identification and proof of hire by specific residents and obtain a pass at Lot 3.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is distributing personal protective equipment (PPE) to returning residents. The department urges individuals to follow health guidelines for burn-affected areas, which are available online.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News

Three Detained in Culver City After CCPD Officers Find Ghost Guns, Drugs, and Stolen Credit Cards

January 27, 2025

Read more
January 27, 2025

Routine Patrol Near la Ballona Creek Leads to Arrests and the Discovery of Illegal Firearms Culver City Police officers patrolling...

Photo: Instagram
News

Los Angeles District Attorney Hochman Announces No Charges Filed in Marilyn Manson Investigation

January 27, 2025

Read more
January 27, 2025

Four-Year Probe Concludes as LADA Hochman Cites Factors in Decision  A four-year investigation into allegations of domestic violence and sexual...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Culver City Approves 95-Unit Affordable Housing Project to Combat Homelessness

January 26, 2025

Read more
January 26, 2025

Jubilo Village to Provide Permanent Supportive Housing and Family Units Culver City is moving forward with plans to build a...

Photo: Instagram: ChampagnePapi
News, Real Estate

Drake’s $88 Million Beverly Hills Estate Still Awaits a Buyer as Mansion Goes on Rental Market

January 26, 2025

Read more
January 26, 2025

After Two Years Without a Sale, Hip Hop Star Tries a New Tack Rapper and music mogul Drake is seeking...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Rainstorm Continues, May Become Thunderstorms: Flood Advisories Issued for Recent Burn Areas

January 26, 2025

Read more
January 26, 2025

Residents Near Wildfire Burn Scars Face Heightened Debris Flow Risks The National Weather Service of Los Angeles issued flood advisories...
News, Video

(Video) Quake Strong is Here to Rebuild Through Disaster

January 24, 2025

Read more
January 24, 2025

For More Information, Go To https://quakestrong.com/ For More Information, Go To https://t.co/4rxVcRLYGi pic.twitter.com/N0Mb0IKOec — Westside Today (@WestsideLAToday) January 24, 2025
News, Video

(Video) Celebrating 60 Years of Academics, Arts & Athletics

January 23, 2025

Read more
January 23, 2025

Join our international community! Preschool through 12th grade, private school in West Los Angeles, No French knowledge required to enroll. Join...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Traffic Stop Uncovers Drugs, Illegal Firearm, and High-Capacity Magazine

January 23, 2025

Read more
January 23, 2025

Two Suspects During Late Night Traffic Stop that Yields Drugs and Illegal Weapon The Culver City Police Department (CCPD) said...

Photo: Official
News

Governor Newsom Signs $2.5 Billion Emergency Disaster Relief Bill to Aid Los Angeles County After Fire

January 23, 2025

Read more
January 23, 2025

Funding Will Expedite Rebuilding, Support Schools, Protect Residents From Price Gouging Governor Gavin Newsom joined local and state leaders near...

Photo Credit: The Academy
Entertainment, Film, News

Oscar Nominations Unveiled: Historic Firsts, Record-Breakers, and Conan O’Brien to Host the 97th Academy Awards

January 23, 2025

Read more
January 23, 2025

Actors Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang Make Early Morning Announcement Actors Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang unveiled the nominees for...

Photo: YouTube
Breaking News, News

Late Night Brush Fire Near 405 Freeway In Bel Air Burns 20 Acres at Getty Center Drive

January 23, 2025

Read more
January 23, 2025

LAFD’s Firefighting Helicopters Go To Work on Sudden Fire in Sepulveda Pass A brush fire broke out near the northbound...

Photo Credit: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Beloved Palms Taco Shop El Barrio Closes Its Doors After Six Years of Service

January 22, 2025

Read more
January 22, 2025

Economic Challenges Force the Neighborhood Restaurant to Shutter El Barrio, a cherished taco shop in the Palms District officially closed...

Photo Credit: Instagram Evil Cooks
Dining, Food & Drink, News

James Beard Foundation Reveals 2025 Award Semifinalists, Including Los Angeles Culinary Stars

January 22, 2025

Read more
January 22, 2025

Celebrating 35 Years of Excellence, This Year’s Awards Honors Top Chefs, Restaurants, and Bakers. The James Beard Foundation has announced...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Dine LA’s Winter Restaurant Week Returns Jan. 24–Feb. 7 to Support Wildfire Relief

January 22, 2025

Read more
January 22, 2025

Support LA’s Culinary Scene and Help Raise $100,000 for Palisades Fire Recovery Dine LA’s Winter Restaurant Week will return from...
News, Video

(Video) A Plus Tree LLC: Leaders in Professional Tree Care for Homes and Businesses

January 22, 2025

Read more
January 22, 2025

The A Plus Tree team partners with and serves residential, apartment, HOA, commercial, and retail properties The A Plus Tree...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR