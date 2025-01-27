Evacuation Orders Lifted as Fire Containment Hits 95% in the Palisades Fire Area

Residents Can Return with Home Access Passes; Road Closures, Curfews Remain

All evacuation orders have been lifted for residents in multiple zones impacted by the recent wildfire, officials announced. As of now, the fire is 95% contained, and inspections for 99% of structures within the fire perimeter have been completed, per CAL FIRE. Recovery efforts are being led by the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES).

Residents in the following zones are now permitted to return to their properties:

Santa Monica Mountains Zones: SSM-U010-A, SSM-U010-B

Malibu Zones: MAL-C111-B, MAL-C111-A, MAL-C112-B

Topanga Zones: TOP-U008-B, TOP-U007-A, TOP-U009-A

Other Zones: RMB-U030-A, RMB-U030-B, RMB-U030-F, RMB-U030-G, SDP-U029-A, RRC-U027-C, MTN-U028-A

In the City of Los Angeles, zones LOS-0767-E and LOS-0767-K are now accessible to residents only.

Residents must obtain access passes but no longer need escorts to re-enter affected areas. Passes can be obtained between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the designated check-in location:

Check-in Location:

Lot 3 – Beach Access

1150 Pacific Coast Highway

Santa Monica, CA 90403

Curfew hours remain in effect, and residents are advised to monitor weather conditions, as inclement weather could temporarily restrict access.

Several roads within the fire perimeter remain closed, with updates available online. Major closures include:

Topanga Canyon Boulevard: Closed between Grand View Drive and Pacific Coast Highway until further notice.

Pacific Coast Highway (PCH): Limited to essential traffic only, with law enforcement verifying residency at Carbon Beach for those traveling east or south.

Significant delays are expected, and temporary closures may occur due to ongoing repair work.

Contractors are permitted to enter fire-affected areas in the City of Los Angeles for assessment work. Contractors must provide identification and proof of hire by specific residents and obtain a pass at Lot 3.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is distributing personal protective equipment (PPE) to returning residents. The department urges individuals to follow health guidelines for burn-affected areas, which are available online.