Drake’s $88 Million Beverly Hills Estate Still Awaits a Buyer as Mansion Goes on Rental Market

After Two Years Without a Sale, Hip Hop Star Tries a New Tack

Rapper and music mogul Drake is seeking a buyer for his sprawling Beverly Hills estate, which remains on the market at $88 million after being listed in early 2024.

The 20,000-square-foot Tuscan-style mansion, perched on nearly 20 acres above Benedict Canyon, ranks among the most exclusive properties in Los Angeles. With 10 bedrooms, 22 bathrooms, an 11-car garage, a wine cellar, an elevator, and a private orchard, the estate offers unparalleled luxury and privacy.

Drake purchased the property for $75 million in spring 2022 from English pop star Robbie Williams. The home was originally built in 2001 for Guess co-founder Armand Marciano. Shortly after acquiring the estate, Drake set the rent at $250,000 per month before listing it for resale at $88 million in May 2024.

Despite its impressive amenities and prime location in the 90210 ZIP code, the estate has yet to attract a buyer. The listing is represented by Branden and Rayni Williams of The Beverly Hills Estates and Marc Bretter of Maywood Property Group.