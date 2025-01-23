January 23, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Late Night Brush Fire Near 405 Freeway In Bel Air Burns 20 Acres at Getty Center Drive

Photo: YouTube

LAFD’s Firefighting Helicopters Go To Work on Sudden Fire in Sepulveda Pass

A brush fire broke out near the northbound 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass and burned approximately 20 acres Tuesday night, prompting evacuation warnings and concerns for nearby neighborhoods.

Dubbed the Sepulveda Fire, the blaze was first reported at 11:01 p.m. east of the freeway at the Getty Center Drive exit. Incident Command reported that the fire was topography-driven and burning through heavy brush under light winds of about 5 mph.

An evacuation warning at Level 2—classified as “Set” under the Genasys alert system—was issued for Zone LOS-Q0800-A. The area under the warning is bordered south of the 1500 block of Casiano Road, north of Moraga Drive, east of Sepulveda Boulevard, and west of Chalon Road.

Firefighters reported good progress in containing the fire at 12:23 a.m., which remained confined to its current footprint. Meanwhile, Zone LOS-Q0779-B, previously under an evacuation warning, has returned to normal status with no active evacuations.

Officials continue to monitor conditions as firefighting efforts remain focused on containment. Residents in the affected areas are advised to stay informed by following updates on the Genasys evacuation map and local emergency services.

in Breaking News, News
Related Posts
Photo Credit: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Beloved Palms Taco Shop El Barrio Closes Its Doors After Six Years of Service

January 22, 2025

January 22, 2025

Economic Challenges Force the Neighborhood Restaurant to Shutter El Barrio, a cherished taco shop in the Palms District officially closed...

Photo Credit: Instagram Evil Cooks
Dining, Food & Drink, News

James Beard Foundation Reveals 2025 Award Semifinalists, Including Los Angeles Culinary Stars

January 22, 2025

January 22, 2025

Celebrating 35 Years of Excellence, This Year’s Awards Honors Top Chefs, Restaurants, and Bakers. The James Beard Foundation has announced...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Dine LA’s Winter Restaurant Week Returns Jan. 24–Feb. 7 to Support Wildfire Relief

January 22, 2025

January 22, 2025

Support LA’s Culinary Scene and Help Raise $100,000 for Palisades Fire Recovery Dine LA’s Winter Restaurant Week will return from...
News, Video

(Video) A Plus Tree LLC: Leaders in Professional Tree Care for Homes and Businesses

January 22, 2025

January 22, 2025

The A Plus Tree team partners with and serves residential, apartment, HOA, commercial, and retail properties The A Plus Tree...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Deadlines Extended for Personal and Business Taxes for Wildfire-Affected Residents of LA County, City

January 21, 2025

January 21, 2025

Mayor Bass announces New Deadline, State and Federal Extensions Even Longer Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced that the deadline...

Photo: Facebook
News

Free Bike Safety Workshop and Pizza Party Rolls Into Culver City on January 26

January 21, 2025

January 21, 2025

Learn Bike Safety Basics, Enjoy a Group Ride, and Celebrate With Pizza Culver City residents are invited to join Walk...

Photo: LA County
News

Palisades Fire Containment Reaches 63% as Repopulation Continues in Fire Zones

January 21, 2025

January 21, 2025

Select Areas Now Open to Residents Only as Evacuation Orders Are Eased The Palisades Fire has reached 23,713 acres with...

Photo: GoFundMe
News, Real Estate

Widow of Fallen Culver City Police Department Officer Loses Home in Palisades Fire

January 20, 2025

January 20, 2025

Melody Massey, Who Lost Her Husband in the Line of Duty, Faces New Hardship The Culver City Police Department has...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Governor Newsom Expands Tenant Protections for Firestorm Survivors

January 20, 2025

January 20, 2025

Eviction Safeguards Offered for Tenants Sheltering Displaced Individuals Governor Gavin Newsom has issued an executive order extending eviction protections to...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Crypto ‘Godfather’ and LASD Deputy Admit to Civil Rights Abuses in Federal Case

January 20, 2025

January 20, 2025

The Duo Face Decades in Prison for Conspiracy, Extortion, and Tax Fraud A cryptocurrency entrepreneur and a Los Angeles County...

Photo: LASD
News

Two Arrested By LASD for Impersonating Firefighters in Palisades Fire Zone

January 20, 2025

January 20, 2025

Suspects Detained After Attempting to Access Evacuation Areas Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Bureau investigators announced the arrest of...

Photo: Facebook
News

West Hollywood Art Collector Loses Iconic Warhol and Haring Pieces in Pacific Palisades Fire

January 19, 2025

January 19, 2025

Fire Destroys Over 200 Artworks Worth Millions, like Warhol’s ‘Myths’ and Haring’s ‘Totem’ West Hollywood art collector Ron Rivlin has...
News

Windblown Dust and Ash Advisory Issued for Los Angeles County Amid Strong Santa Ana Windstorm

January 19, 2025

January 19, 2025

Public Health Warns of Poor Air Quality, Health Risks as Winds Stir Pollutants From Burn Scars The Los Angeles County...
News, Real Estate

Red Flag Warning: Santa Ana Winds and Extreme Fire Danger Again Predicted This Week

January 19, 2025

January 19, 2025

Winds Up to 100 MPH Expected; Residents Urged to Prepare for Critical Fire Weather  The National Weather Service has issued...

Photo: The Hammer
News

LA Arts Community Fire Relief Fund Launches with $12M to Support Artists Impacted by Wildfires

January 17, 2025

January 17, 2025

Getty Trust, Philanthropists Unite to Aid Artists, Arts Workers, Devastated by Los Angeles Fires. A coalition of arts organizations and...

