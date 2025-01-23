Late Night Brush Fire Near 405 Freeway In Bel Air Burns 20 Acres at Getty Center Drive

LAFD’s Firefighting Helicopters Go To Work on Sudden Fire in Sepulveda Pass

A brush fire broke out near the northbound 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass and burned approximately 20 acres Tuesday night, prompting evacuation warnings and concerns for nearby neighborhoods.

Dubbed the Sepulveda Fire, the blaze was first reported at 11:01 p.m. east of the freeway at the Getty Center Drive exit. Incident Command reported that the fire was topography-driven and burning through heavy brush under light winds of about 5 mph.

An evacuation warning at Level 2—classified as “Set” under the Genasys alert system—was issued for Zone LOS-Q0800-A. The area under the warning is bordered south of the 1500 block of Casiano Road, north of Moraga Drive, east of Sepulveda Boulevard, and west of Chalon Road.

Firefighters reported good progress in containing the fire at 12:23 a.m., which remained confined to its current footprint. Meanwhile, Zone LOS-Q0779-B, previously under an evacuation warning, has returned to normal status with no active evacuations.

Officials continue to monitor conditions as firefighting efforts remain focused on containment. Residents in the affected areas are advised to stay informed by following updates on the Genasys evacuation map and local emergency services.