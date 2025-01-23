January 24, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Traffic Stop Uncovers Drugs, Illegal Firearm, and High-Capacity Magazine

Photo: Facebook

Two Suspects During Late Night Traffic Stop that Yields Drugs and Illegal Weapon

The Culver City Police Department (CCPD) said that a late-night traffic stop on Monday led to the discovery of drugs, an illegal firearm, and an extended magazine, according to a social media post. The post noted that while residents sleep, the CCPD is patrolling. 

CCPD officers stopped a vehicle near the 3900 block of Sepulveda Boulevard and found methamphetamine, fentanyl, a firearm that was illegally possessed, and an extended 30-round magazine during the search.

The vehicle’s two occupants were arrested on multiple charges and booked into the Culver City Jail.

Authorities have not released the names of the suspects or additional details about the charges. The investigation remains ongoing.

in News
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) Quake Strong is Here to Rebuild Through Disaster

January 24, 2025

Read more
January 24, 2025

For More Information, Go To https://quakestrong.com/ For More Information, Go To https://t.co/4rxVcRLYGi pic.twitter.com/N0Mb0IKOec — Westside Today (@WestsideLAToday) January 24, 2025
News, Video

(Video) Celebrating 60 Years of Academics, Arts & Athletics

January 23, 2025

Read more
January 23, 2025

Join our international community! Preschool through 12th grade, private school in West Los Angeles, No French knowledge required to enroll. Join...

Photo: Official
News

Governor Newsom Signs $2.5 Billion Emergency Disaster Relief Bill to Aid Los Angeles County After Fire

January 23, 2025

Read more
January 23, 2025

Funding Will Expedite Rebuilding, Support Schools, Protect Residents From Price Gouging Governor Gavin Newsom joined local and state leaders near...

Photo Credit: The Academy
Entertainment, Film, News

Oscar Nominations Unveiled: Historic Firsts, Record-Breakers, and Conan O’Brien to Host the 97th Academy Awards

January 23, 2025

Read more
January 23, 2025

Actors Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang Make Early Morning Announcement Actors Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang unveiled the nominees for...

Photo: YouTube
Breaking News, News

Late Night Brush Fire Near 405 Freeway In Bel Air Burns 20 Acres at Getty Center Drive

January 23, 2025

Read more
January 23, 2025

LAFD’s Firefighting Helicopters Go To Work on Sudden Fire in Sepulveda Pass A brush fire broke out near the northbound...

Photo Credit: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Beloved Palms Taco Shop El Barrio Closes Its Doors After Six Years of Service

January 22, 2025

Read more
January 22, 2025

Economic Challenges Force the Neighborhood Restaurant to Shutter El Barrio, a cherished taco shop in the Palms District officially closed...

Photo Credit: Instagram Evil Cooks
Dining, Food & Drink, News

James Beard Foundation Reveals 2025 Award Semifinalists, Including Los Angeles Culinary Stars

January 22, 2025

Read more
January 22, 2025

Celebrating 35 Years of Excellence, This Year’s Awards Honors Top Chefs, Restaurants, and Bakers. The James Beard Foundation has announced...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Dine LA’s Winter Restaurant Week Returns Jan. 24–Feb. 7 to Support Wildfire Relief

January 22, 2025

Read more
January 22, 2025

Support LA’s Culinary Scene and Help Raise $100,000 for Palisades Fire Recovery Dine LA’s Winter Restaurant Week will return from...
News, Video

(Video) A Plus Tree LLC: Leaders in Professional Tree Care for Homes and Businesses

January 22, 2025

Read more
January 22, 2025

The A Plus Tree team partners with and serves residential, apartment, HOA, commercial, and retail properties The A Plus Tree...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Deadlines Extended for Personal and Business Taxes for Wildfire-Affected Residents of LA County, City

January 21, 2025

Read more
January 21, 2025

Mayor Bass announces New Deadline, State and Federal Extensions Even Longer Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced that the deadline...

Photo: Facebook
News

Free Bike Safety Workshop and Pizza Party Rolls Into Culver City on January 26

January 21, 2025

Read more
January 21, 2025

Learn Bike Safety Basics, Enjoy a Group Ride, and Celebrate With Pizza Culver City residents are invited to join Walk...

Photo: LA County
News

Palisades Fire Containment Reaches 63% as Repopulation Continues in Fire Zones

January 21, 2025

Read more
January 21, 2025

Select Areas Now Open to Residents Only as Evacuation Orders Are Eased The Palisades Fire has reached 23,713 acres with...

Photo: GoFundMe
News, Real Estate

Widow of Fallen Culver City Police Department Officer Loses Home in Palisades Fire

January 20, 2025

Read more
January 20, 2025

Melody Massey, Who Lost Her Husband in the Line of Duty, Faces New Hardship The Culver City Police Department has...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Governor Newsom Expands Tenant Protections for Firestorm Survivors

January 20, 2025

Read more
January 20, 2025

Eviction Safeguards Offered for Tenants Sheltering Displaced Individuals Governor Gavin Newsom has issued an executive order extending eviction protections to...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Crypto ‘Godfather’ and LASD Deputy Admit to Civil Rights Abuses in Federal Case

January 20, 2025

Read more
January 20, 2025

The Duo Face Decades in Prison for Conspiracy, Extortion, and Tax Fraud A cryptocurrency entrepreneur and a Los Angeles County...

