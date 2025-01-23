Culver City Traffic Stop Uncovers Drugs, Illegal Firearm, and High-Capacity Magazine

Two Suspects During Late Night Traffic Stop that Yields Drugs and Illegal Weapon

The Culver City Police Department (CCPD) said that a late-night traffic stop on Monday led to the discovery of drugs, an illegal firearm, and an extended magazine, according to a social media post. The post noted that while residents sleep, the CCPD is patrolling.

CCPD officers stopped a vehicle near the 3900 block of Sepulveda Boulevard and found methamphetamine, fentanyl, a firearm that was illegally possessed, and an extended 30-round magazine during the search.

The vehicle’s two occupants were arrested on multiple charges and booked into the Culver City Jail.

Authorities have not released the names of the suspects or additional details about the charges. The investigation remains ongoing.