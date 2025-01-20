Two Arrested By LASD for Impersonating Firefighters in Palisades Fire Zone

Suspects Detained After Attempting to Access Evacuation Areas

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Bureau investigators announced the arrest of two individuals impersonating firefighters in the Palisades Fire evacuation area on Saturday, January 18, 2025.

According to officials, Los Angeles Police Department officers, accompanied by fire personnel, noticed a suspicious fire truck while patrolling the fire zone. The truck bore the name “Roaring River Fire Department,” an agency that investigators determined does not exist.

Sheriff’s deputies stopped the truck as it attempted to enter an evacuation zone and discovered two occupants wearing firefighter turnout gear. Further inspection revealed that the pair was also wearing CAL FIRE T-shirts beneath their gear and carrying helmets and radios. Investigators determined the fire truck had been purchased at an auction.

The suspects, identified as Dustin Nehl, 31, and Jennifer Nehl, 44, admitted to entering the evacuation zone the previous day. Both were arrested on charges of impersonating firefighters and unlawfully entering an evacuation zone. The truck was impounded.

Authorities disclosed that Dustin Nehl has a criminal history in Oregon, including charges of criminal mischief and arson. Neither individual has a criminal record in California.

The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for potential charges on Tuesday.

Officials urge anyone with additional information about the case to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 562-946-7893. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through L.A. Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477