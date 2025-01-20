Governor Newsom Expands Tenant Protections for Firestorm Survivors

Eviction Safeguards Offered for Tenants Sheltering Displaced Individuals

Governor Gavin Newsom has issued an executive order extending eviction protections to tenants who provide shelter to survivors of recent firestorms in the Los Angeles area. The order prevents landlords from using the unlawful detainer process — a legal tool for evicting tenants who violate lease terms — against those who house displaced individuals. The protections remain in effect until March 8, 2025.

The order specifically targets lease violations related to providing shelter, while still allowing landlords to enforce other terms, such as those prohibiting criminal activity or property damage. Newsom described the measure as an interim solution while the legislature works on permanent protections.

Newsom stated in a press release, “At a time when so many have been suddenly displaced, we need more housing and shelter than ever. Opening your place of residence to help shelter those in need is not only encouraged and generous, but deserves to be protected.”

The executive order is part of a broader response to the Los Angeles-area firestorms. Gov. Newsom has taken several steps to aid recovery, provide temporary housing, and safeguard survivors, including:

Tax Relief: Individual and business tax deadlines for Los Angeles County residents have been extended, including a postponement of the individual tax filing deadline to October 15, 2025, and a sales tax deadline extension to April 30, 2025.

Rebuilding Efforts: An executive order streamlines rebuilding homes and businesses by suspending California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and California Coastal Act requirements.

Temporary Housing Solutions: The state is easing the construction of accessory dwelling units, expanding the use of temporary trailers, and waiving mobile home park fees to address immediate housing needs.

Debris Cleanup: Federal hazmat crews are working on debris removal to mitigate risks of flooding and mudslides in burned areas.

Price Gouging Protections: Restrictions have been expanded to shield survivors from illegal rent hikes, inflated hotel costs, and overcharging for building materials or construction.

School Assistance: Support measures have been implemented to help displaced students return to school quickly.

Protection from Speculators: Real estate speculators targeting fire victims with aggressive property purchase offers are being closely monitored under a new executive order.

Californians impacted by the firestorms can find resources at CA.gov/LAfires, a centralized hub offering state, local, and federal assistance.

Disaster assistance is available for individuals and businesses that have sustained losses: